US sends extra Strykers and Bradleys in new US$500 mln package of military aid for Ukraine

European PravdaTuesday, 27 June 2023, 20:15
Photo by Getty Images

On Tuesday 27 June, the United States announced a new package of military aid to Ukraine worth US$500 million. 

Source: This was stated in the announcement made by Pentagon, reports European Pravda

Details: As expected, the new package includes additional ammunition for Patriot air defence systems,  HIMARS multiple-launch missile system, as well as Stinger anti-aircraft systems, Javelin anti-tank systems, and AT-4 anti-tank missiles.

In addition, the US planes to provide Ukraine with 30 Bradley armoured vehicles and 25 Stryker armoured personnel carriers, HARM high-speed anti-radar missiles, TOW missiles, high-precision aviation ammunition, an unspecified number of 155-mm and 105-mm artillery shells, small arms and over 22 million rounds of ammunition for them.

The new assistance package will also include detonation munitions and demining systems, demining equipment, thermal imaging systems and night vision devices, test and diagnostic equipment to support vehicle maintenance and repair, spare parts, generators and other field equipment.

The package will be funded through the Presidential Drawdown Authority program, which allows the US president to transfer goods and services from U.S. stockpiles without congressional approval during emergencies, which entails accelerated provision of military equipment.

This is the 41st military aid package approved by the United States to help Ukraine since the Russian full-scale invasion in February 2022. The total amount of US military assistance to Kyiv is valued over USD $40.5 billion.

The previous US military aid package was announced on 13 June, and was valued at USD $325 million. It included air defence equipment, additional ammunition for HIMARS systems, artillery shells, anti-tank weapons, armoured vehicles and other equipment.

