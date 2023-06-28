All Sections
Lithuania to hand over 10 M113 armoured personnel carriers and ammunition to Ukraine

European PravdaWednesday, 28 June 2023, 11:08

Lithuania will provide Ukraine with NASAMS air defence launchers and additional armoured personnel carriers and ammunition.

Source: Arvydas Anušauskas, Lithuanian Defence Minister, on Wednesday, 28 June on his Facebook page, as reported by European Pravda

Anušauskas said that the planned Lithuanian military assistance package to Ukraine includes 10 M113 armoured personnel carriers. This will bring the total number of these armoured personnel carriers provided by Lithuania to 72 units.

In total, Lithuania has ordered 12.5 million pieces of ammunition for Ukraine in 2023, of which 2.5 million will be delivered soon. 

Thousands of anti-tank ammunition for grenade launchers will also be delivered in the near future, Anušauskas added.

He also specified that the cost of two NASAMS air defence system launchers, which Lithuania decided to purchase for Ukraine, is about €9.8 million. 

In the near future, the launchers will be fully prepared for integration into existing Ukrainian divisions, complementing and expanding the operational capabilities of the NASAMS systems transferred by Norway and the United States.

Earlier, Gitanas Nausėda, Lithuanian President, announced that Lithuania had purchased two NASAMS launchers to be provided to Ukraine.

He made this announcement before his visit to Kyiv on Wednesday.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister on situation with Saakashvili: Everything has reached boiling point, they want him to die

Russia hits Security Service building in Sumy on 3 July – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy explains how Ukraine will respond to Georgia's trial over Ukrainian citizen Mikheil Saakashvili

Ukraine receives the second tranche from the IMF in the amount of US$890 million

Death toll rises after Russian drone attack in Sumy

New photos show likely Wagner Group camps in Belarus

