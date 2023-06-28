All Sections
Colombian writer wounded in missile attack on Kramatorsk

Wednesday, 28 June 2023, 13:17

Three Colombian citizens – Colombian MP Sergio Jaramillo, writer Héctor Abad and journalist Catalina Gomez – were wounded in a Russian missile attack on Kramatorsk on Tuesday, 27 June. 

Source: Aquanta Ucraina, an organisation founded by Sergio Jaramillo, to BBC News Ukraine

Details: The organisation has also shared an official statement on its Facebook account. It states that Aquanta Ucraina representatives have witnessed another war crime committed by Russia. "Attacking public places is barbaric," the statement said.

Jaramillo, Abad and Gomez were reportedly having dinner at a local pizzeria when the strike took place. They were slightly injured.

Héctor Abad and Sergio Jaramillo. Photo: Daniel Samper Ospina / Twitter

Information about the injuries of the three foreigners has also been confirmed by Pavlo Kyrylenko, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration. 

It is noted that the Colombians have been accompanied by a Ukrainian writer. She was injured as well and is in serious condition.

PEN Ukraine has asked not to share posts and news about the writer's injury with unverified details. "In the near future, when the family gives their consent, we will provide all the information," they added.

A few days earlier, MP Sergio Jaramillo, writer Héctor Abad and journalist Catalina Gomez took part in a discussion on support for Ukraine in Latin America at the Book Arsenal [an annual intellectual event in Ukraine, where the book, literary and artistic scenes develop and interact with each other – ed.]. Afterwards, the Colombian delegation went on a trip to eastern Ukraine.

Discussion at the Book Arsenal. Photo: Victoria Amelina / Facebook

Héctor Abad is one of the leading writers in Colombia and Latin America, founder of Angosta Editores. His novel El Olvido Que Seremos (We Are the Oblivion That Will Come) was published in its Ukrainian translation by Kompas in 2021. In previous years, he attended the Publishers' Forum in Lviv and Books Space in Dnipro.

Russians carried out an attack on Kramatorsk on 27 June. Photo: Office of the Prosecutor General

Russia launched Iskander missiles on Kramatorsk in the evening of 27 June. The Russians hit a cafe in the city centre, which was crowded. So far, ten people have been killed, including three children, and 61 wounded.

