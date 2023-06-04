All Sections
Attack on Dnipro outskirts: child killed, number of casualties increase to 22

Ukrainska PravdaSunday, 4 June 2023, 07:54
Attack on Dnipro outskirts: child killed, number of casualties increase to 22
AFTERMATH IN PIDHORODNE HROMADA. PHOTO: LYSAK’S TELEGRAM

The body of a 2-year-old child was recovered from the rubble of a house in Pidhorodne hromada in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on the night of 3-4 June, bringing the number of casualties in the Russian missile attack to 22, including 5 children [hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.].

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "At night, the body of a girl was recovered from the rubble of a house in Pidhorodne hromada. She had just turned 2 years old. Our sincere condolences to the family..."

Details: Lysak also reported that the number of casualties from the Russian missile attack had increased to 22, including 5 children.

It was reported earlier that 20 people had been reported injured, and 17 of them were taken to hospital.

 

Lysak has said that the two two-storey residential buildings between which the Russian missile hit were partially destroyed, and 10 private houses, a car, a shop, and gas pipelines were also damaged.

 

Background

  • The Russians struck Pidhorodne hromada near the city of Dnipro on the evening of 3 June.
  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed that Russia has once again proved that it was a terrorist country, and Russians would be held accountable for everything they committed against Ukraine and the Ukrainian people.

