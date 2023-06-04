Half of shelters checked in Kyiv were closed or unusable – Ministry of Strategic Industries

Among more than a 1,000 shelters inspected by the Kyiv Shelter Audit Commission on the first day of its work, half were closed or not prepared for use.

Source: Oleksandr Kamyshin, Minister for Strategic Industries of Ukraine, on Telegram

Quote: "I heard the results of the commission on the audit of Kyiv shelters after the first day of work.

As of 08:00 today, 1,078 properties have been checked. Half of them are not working – either not ready for use or the commission could not open them."

Details: According to the graph released by the minister, of the 1,078 shelters tested, 597 (or 55%) are ready for use. At the same time, 122 shelters (11%) could not be opened, and 359 (33%) were not ready for use.

At the same time, Kamyshin noted that he "had a hard time believing that half were open and accepted as ready" for use.

"When yesterday we and the mayor were selectively checking shelters in the Obolonsky district, the vast majority of shelters were closed. And when we did open them, they were not suitable for use," he wrote.

However, according to the minister, the team explained the high percentage of shelters open and ready for use by the fact that most of the shelters checked on the first day were in schools, kindergartens and hospitals, and the situation there is slightly better than in the whole city.

Kamyshin also published a link to a new chatbot, vіdkryi_ukryttia ("open up shelters") and urged Kyiv residents to join the audit of shelters.

He also launched a survey on whether shelters are needed in parks.

Background: On Sunday, Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko reported that Kyiv residents had sent in over a thousand complaints within the first day of the launch of the service for feedback on the state of shelters.

