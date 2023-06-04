All Sections
Zelenskyy on children injured in the Russian missile strike in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 4 June 2023, 20:49
Zelenskyy on children injured in the Russian missile strike in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

One child was killed in the Russian missile strike on the town of Pidhorodne in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on 3 June; 25 civilians, including 5 children, sustained injuries.

Source: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a video address on 4 June

Quote from Zelenskyy: "25 people were injured, five of them children. Davyd, who is 6 years old, is in serious condition and hospitalized. Denys, 11, is also in serious condition and hospitalized. Oleksandr, 15, is also in serious condition. Liza, 17 years old, is undergoing outpatient treatment. Kira, 10 years old, [sustained – ed.] a mine-blast injury, she is undergoing outpatient treatment. It is painful to see such reports.

Liza, a 2-year-old girl, was killed by this Russian missile. Probably an Iskander missile. My condolences to the family and friends..."

Details: Zelenskyy said that a total of 485 children are known to have been killed since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

"This is a number of deaths we can officially confirm, and we know the [information about] each child. Unfortunately, the real number is higher. Every time we liberate our land from the Russian occupiers, we learn the terrible truth about the occupation. About how many people, how many children are buried in the occupied territory – in the graves of this war, this aggression. And how many more are still under the ruins in Ukrainian cities and villages burned by Russia," he said.

Zelenskyy also mentioned that Ukraine still has no information, or only partial information, about hundreds of thousands of children who had been deported to Russia.

"As of today, thanks to various efforts, 371 [deported] children have been [brought back] to Ukraine… At the same time, we know for sure about at least 19,505 deported Ukrainian children, and this is only a part of all our little Ukrainians who are still in the hands of the enemy. We must [bring] them all [back]," he stressed.

Background:

  • Russian forces carried out a missile strike on the Pidhorodne hromada [an administrative unit designating the town of Pidhorodne and its adjacent territories – ed.] in the Dnipro district on the evening of 3 June.
  • The body of a two-year-old child killed in the attack was retrieved from the rubble of the destroyed building on 4 June. At the time, 22 civilians, including 5 children, were said to have been injured in the Russian missile strike.

