Video of Ukraine's Defence Ministry shown on several TV channels in Crimea

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 4 June 2023, 21:20
Video of Ukraine's Defence Ministry shown on several TV channels in Crimea

In the Russian-occupied Crimea, several cable operators showed a video of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, informing that Ukraine would not announce the start of the counteroffensive.

Source: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine; Oleg Kryuchkov, the so-called "adviser" to the Head of Russian-occupied Crimea, on Telegram; Suspilne with reference to a resident of Simferopol

Quote: "Several cable operators in Crimea have cut the signal due to the fact that good people hacked TV broadcasts."

Details: According to the representative of the invaders, Oleg Kryuchkov, "the broadcast of a number of Crimean cable operators is broken, the signal is being disconnected."

A resident of Simferopol confirmed to Suspilne that videos about the planned counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are shown on cable television in occupied Crimea.

Earlier: On 4 June, the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine released a video, in which they hinted at a counteroffensive, noting that there would be no announcement about its start.

