Olha HlushchenkoMonday, 5 June 2023, 02:18
Power facility burns in Belgorod Oblast because of drone attack
VYACHESLAV GLADKOV. PHOTO: RIA NOVOSTI, A KREMLIN-ALIGNED RUSSIAN NEWS OUTLET

A fire was reported at a power facility in Belgorod Oblast of the Russian Federation, allegedly caused by an explosive device dropped from a drone.

Source: Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of Belgorod Oblast

Quote: "One of the power facilities is on fire in the Belgorod district."

Details: Gladkov has said that the preliminary cause of the fire was an explosive device dropped from a drone.

