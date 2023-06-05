Power facility burns in Belgorod Oblast because of drone attack

A fire was reported at a power facility in Belgorod Oblast of the Russian Federation, allegedly caused by an explosive device dropped from a drone.

Source: Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of Belgorod Oblast

Quote: "One of the power facilities is on fire in the Belgorod district."

Details: Gladkov has said that the preliminary cause of the fire was an explosive device dropped from a drone.

