Ukraine fighting in NATO's interests, so it deserves shortcut to Alliance – Polish PM

European PravdaMonday, 5 June 2023, 07:53
Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has said that Ukraine is fighting in NATO’s interests against Russian imperialism, which threatens its member states, and therefore Ukraine deserves to become part of the Alliance.

Source: European Pravda, citing PAP; Morawiecki's statement during an interview with Canadian CBS channel.

"Even if Ukraine is not a part of NATO today, it is fighting in its interests in the sense that it protects [the Alliance member countries] against the brutal Russian force, which would threaten many NATO countries," Morawiecki said.

"I believe that Ukraine deserves to be offered a very fast accession to NATO," said the head of the Polish government.

In his opinion, this issue is now more important than certain problems of the Ukrainian government system.

Morawiecki also called on Western European countries which are territorially distant from Russia to be more sympathetic to Ukraine.

As has been reported, Ukraine wants to accede to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization soon after securing a military victory over Russia and hopes to receive guarantees that the decision will be confirmed during the NATO summit in Vilnius.

In previous statements, President Volodymyr Zelenskyi acknowledged the challenges of Ukraine's NATO membership aspirations during the ongoing war. He expressed his scepticism about participating in the NATO summit in Vilnius if it does not yield tangible results in terms of Ukraine's prospective accession timeline to the Alliance.

Kyiv has said that it is preparing to discuss two packages of issues for discussion during the NATO summit, including political and practical ones.

Read also: Ukraine's NATO membership needs no action plan, we have to leave 2008 mistakes behind.

