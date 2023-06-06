Kharkiv Mayor reports on aftermath of missile attack on Kharkiv

A water supply pipe in the Shevchenkivskyi district was destroyed as a result of a Russian attack on the centre of Kharkiv on the evening of 5 June.

Source: Suspilne Kharkiv citing Ihor Terekhov, Mayor of Kharkiv

Quote: "A water supply pipe has been destroyed. There are two water pipes, one with a diameter of 400, the other with a diameter of 150. We will need to see after clearance from the bomb disposal experts what kind of damage there is.

In addition, the road surface was destroyed, residential buildings and offices were damaged, glass and windows were broken. We will examine the roofs, because I believe that shrapnel has entered the roofs. We will work all night to contain the aftermath of the shelling by morning."

Details: The mayor said that the number of residents of Kharkiv who are without water as a result of the Russian attack on the night of 5-6 June is being established: "Now they are switching to another water supply, let's hope that this will not be felt by people."

Terekhov said that there were no casualties as of 00:30.

"This is a very iconic location, there were terrorist attacks here in 2014. This is the old part of the city. There are no military facilities: there is a school, office premises, and residential buildings. There can’t be any military facilities," Ihor Terekhov said.

According to a correspondent from Suspilne Kharkiv, a crater filled with water has formed at the strike location.

Background: The Russian occupiers have damaged an ammonia pipeline in an attack on the Kupiansk district, Kharkiv Oblast, and strikes were recorded in the Slobidskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts in the city of Kharkiv.

