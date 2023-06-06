All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Kharkiv Mayor reports on aftermath of missile attack on Kharkiv

Olha HlushchenkoTuesday, 6 June 2023, 01:50
Kharkiv Mayor reports on aftermath of missile attack on Kharkiv
IHOR TEREKHOV, PHOTO FROM FACEBOOK

A water supply pipe in the Shevchenkivskyi district was destroyed as a result of a Russian attack on the centre of Kharkiv on the evening of 5 June.

Source: Suspilne Kharkiv citing Ihor Terekhov, Mayor of Kharkiv

Quote: "A water supply pipe has been destroyed. There are two water pipes, one with a diameter of 400, the other with a diameter of 150. We will need to see after clearance from the bomb disposal experts what kind of damage there is.

Advertisement:

In addition, the road surface was destroyed, residential buildings and offices were damaged, glass and windows were broken. We will examine the roofs, because I believe that shrapnel has entered the roofs. We will work all night to contain the aftermath of the shelling by morning."

Details: The mayor said that the number of residents of Kharkiv who are without water as a result of the Russian attack on the night of 5-6 June is being established: "Now they are switching to another water supply, let's hope that this will not be felt by people."

Terekhov said that there were no casualties as of 00:30.

"This is a very iconic location, there were terrorist attacks here in 2014. This is the old part of the city. There are no military facilities: there is a school, office premises, and residential buildings. There can’t be any military facilities," Ihor Terekhov said.

According to a correspondent from Suspilne Kharkiv, a crater filled with water has formed at the strike location.

Background: The Russian occupiers have damaged an ammonia pipeline in an attack on the Kupiansk district, Kharkiv Oblast, and strikes were recorded in the Slobidskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts in the city of Kharkiv.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: