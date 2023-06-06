UN "celebrates" Russian Language Day after Russia blows up Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Station

The United Nations has been embroiled in scandal as the organisation put out a post to mark Russian Language Day just hours after the Russian invaders blew up the dam of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (KHPP).

The blowing up of the dam could be the largest man-made disaster of this century and pose a threat to the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

This catastrophe, a direct result of the Russians’ actions, could kill thousands of people and animals and destroy the ecosystem. However, the UN has made no comment on the events in Ukraine on its social media.

Quote: "Tuesday is Russian Language Day. Follow @UnitedNationsRU for updates on the UN's work in Russian," the organisation tweeted.

Tuesday is Russian Language Day.



Details: At the same time, the UN retweeted a post by Russian UN representatives which reads:

"The Sustainable Development Goals are a universal call to action to eradicate poverty, protect the planet and ensure that all people live in peace and prosperity."

Background: While the Russians and the UN are talking about protecting the planet, the Russian invaders have destroyed the dam and the turbine hall of the Kakhovka HPP. The water is flowing rapidly, flooding the settlements in Kherson Oblast.

Police noted that the potential flood zone on the right bank of the Dnipro River includes the villages Mykolaivka, Olhivka, Lvove, Tiahynka, Poniativka, Ivanivka, Tokarivka, Prydniprovske, Sadove and part of the city of Kherson – Korabel Island.

The Kazkovaya Dibrova zoo in the city of Nova Kakhovka has been flooded due to the blowing up of the Kakhovka HPP dam, and it is unknown whether any of the animals have survived.

Andrii Yermak, Head of the Ukrainian President’s Office, called the tragedy the world’s largest artificial and man-made disaster in recent decades, which will have a negative impact on the lives of hundreds of thousands of people in the coming years.

The Kakhovka HPP has been completely destroyed by the bombing of the turbine hall from the inside, and the plant cannot be repaired.

