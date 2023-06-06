All Sections
Washington Post claims US knew Ukraine was planning to blow up Nord Stream gas pipeline

European PravdaTuesday, 6 June 2023, 18:41

In June 2022, the US allegedly obtained intelligence that Ukrainian forces were planning to conduct a secret sabotage operation at the Russian Nord Stream gas pipeline.

Source: The Washington Post, citing a classified intelligence document shared by US Air National Guard member Jack Teixeira as part of the so-called Discord leaks

Details: The Washington Post reports that it received a document containing information obtained by an unnamed European country’s intelligence service from "one of Teixeira's friends". The intelligence report "was based on information obtained from an individual in Ukraine".

The US could not confirm the accuracy of these allegations, but its Central Intelligence Agency shared the report with Germany and other European countries.

The report allegedly contains details of a "covert attack" on Nord Stream using a "small team of divers who reported directly to the commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian armed forces".

Officials contacted by The Washington Post confirmed that the report it had obtained "accurately stated" what the European intelligence had told the CIA. At the request of its sources, The Washington Post agreed not to name the European country, as well as some aspects of the plan outlined in the report.

Background: In March 2023, information that Ukraine might have been involved in the sabotage of Nord Stream pipelines appeared in the Western media. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy denied that Ukraine had any involvement in the explosions at the Nord Stream gas pipelines and said it was worth considering who might benefit from the allegations that it was involved.

In late April, Denmark’s Armed Forces confirmed that an SS-750 Crane Ship sailing under the flag of the Russian Federation was spotted near the Nord Stream gas pipeline four days before the pipeline explosion on 26 September 2022.

In May, a joint investigation by Nordic journalists claimed that Russian ships had been spotted in the areas of the explosions on the Nord Stream gas pipeline at least three times, including five days before the incident.

