NBC: US inclined to believe Russia was involved in blowing up of Kakhovka power plant

The United States is investigating the circumstances surrounding the blowing up of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant in southern Ukraine, but is inclined towards a suspicion that Russia was involved.

Source: NBC News, referring to two American sources and one European source, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The US presidential administration, according to sources, has intelligence suggesting that Russia is responsible for the blowing up of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant.

Some of the US intelligence related to the incident is expected to be declassified as early as Tuesday.

Washington has not yet officially commented on the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant explosion. A spokesperson for the Biden administration told the media that the US is "very concerned" about the report and is trying to learn more about the potential impact.

On the morning of 6 June, Operational Command Pivden (South) reported that the Russian occupiers had blown up the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant, and the Kherson Oblast Military Administration later confirmed this information.

Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration, said that the evacuation of the local population from dangerous areas had begun.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called Russia's blowing up of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant a heinous war crime and probably the largest man-made disaster in Europe in recent decades.

The incident has been condemned by a number of foreign leaders and European officials.

