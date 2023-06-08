All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


"Silent war": Special Operations Forces on confrontation with Russian on Kherson Oblast's islands

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 8 June 2023, 08:40
Silent war: Special Operations Forces on confrontation with Russian on Kherson Oblast's islands
SOF’S FLAG, OPEN SOURCES

After the liberation of Kherson, the confrontation between Ukrainian special forces and Russian occupiers for supremacy on the Dnipro river continued for several months – now on the islands between the left and right banks of the river.

Source: Special Operations Forces

Quote: "Kherson Oblast. A cascade of islands between the left and right banks of the Dnipro River. This is a "grey zone" surrounded by water on all sides. It became a place where for several months in a row, the Ukrainian army and the Russian occupiers waged a "silent war" for supremacy on the Dnipro.

Advertisement:

The enemy tried to conduct reconnaissance, mine the territory, set up positions and observation posts. In turn, our soldiers did not allow the enemy to gain a foothold and feel comfortable there.

Uncontrolled areas of the river and land, dozens of mines underfoot, small groups searching for the enemy and drones hovering overhead 24 hours a day. In such conditions, intelligence and cunning, audacity and character win. This is how the soldiers of the Maritime Special Operations Centre of the Special Operations Forces work."

Details: The Special Operations Forces officers explain that the story was filmed back in the winter, but for security reasons, it only became possible to post it now.

The posted story is an inside look at the work of the soldiers of the Special Operations Forces.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: