"Silent war": Special Operations Forces on confrontation with Russian on Kherson Oblast's islands

After the liberation of Kherson, the confrontation between Ukrainian special forces and Russian occupiers for supremacy on the Dnipro river continued for several months – now on the islands between the left and right banks of the river.

Source: Special Operations Forces

Quote: "Kherson Oblast. A cascade of islands between the left and right banks of the Dnipro River. This is a "grey zone" surrounded by water on all sides. It became a place where for several months in a row, the Ukrainian army and the Russian occupiers waged a "silent war" for supremacy on the Dnipro.

The enemy tried to conduct reconnaissance, mine the territory, set up positions and observation posts. In turn, our soldiers did not allow the enemy to gain a foothold and feel comfortable there.

Uncontrolled areas of the river and land, dozens of mines underfoot, small groups searching for the enemy and drones hovering overhead 24 hours a day. In such conditions, intelligence and cunning, audacity and character win. This is how the soldiers of the Maritime Special Operations Centre of the Special Operations Forces work."

Details: The Special Operations Forces officers explain that the story was filmed back in the winter, but for security reasons, it only became possible to post it now.

The posted story is an inside look at the work of the soldiers of the Special Operations Forces.

