Kakhovka Reservoir drains by 1 metre overnight, average flood level in Kherson Oblast is 5.6 metres

Iryna BalachukThursday, 8 June 2023, 09:00
Kakhovka Reservoir drains by 1 metre overnight, average flood level in Kherson Oblast is 5.6 metres
DESTROYED KAKHOVKA HPP AND FLOODED TERRITORIES OF KHERSON OBLAST. PHOTO BY TASS

The water level of the Kakhovka Reservoir near Nikopol is 13.05m as of 08:00 on 8 June. The reservoir has drained by almost one metre over the past day, and the water level continues to fall.

Source: Ukrhydroenergo, the national hydro power plant regulator; Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; Oleksandr Sienkevych, Mayor of Mykolaiv, on Telegram

Quote from Ukrhydroenergo: "The water level in the Kakhovka Reservoir has decreased by almost a metre over the past day. Currently, the spillway dam and the earthen insert between the plant building and the lock are still in the process of being destroyed."

Details: It was reported that currently, Ukrhydroenergo together with Ukrenergo are developing possible scenarios to reduce the negative aftermath of the destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant (HPP).

In particular, they are adjusting the operating mode of hydroelectric power plants and accumulating water above the Kakhovka HPP in other reservoirs of the Dnipro dam cascade in order to reduce flooding in the country's south.

Additionally, Ukrhydroenergo and the design institute Ukrhydroproject are working on a project to build a cofferdam (damming) at the Kakhovka Reservoir to restore the water level to what it was before the HPP was blown up.

Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, reported that the average level of flooding as of the morning of 8 June was 5.61 metres.

600 square kilometres of Kherson Oblast are under water, of which 32% is on the right bank and 68% is on the left bank of the Dnipro River. Evacuations are underway.

Prokudin added that people in Kherson Oblast are tired, but now that they are provided with everything they need, many residents do not want to leave the oblast.

Oleksandr Sienkevych, Mayor of Mykolaiv, reported that the water level in Mykolaiv's water area had risen by 97 cm as of 08:00.

Currently, district administrations are surveying the territory of the city. They are reinforcing the coastline near residential buildings in some of the lowest places.

The mayor added that employees of the Housing and Utilities department are inspecting the basements of high-rise buildings.

"At the moment, they are working on Lazurna Street. The basements are dry, but if something happens, we will pump out the water with motorised pumps. I ask all Mykolaiv residents to be careful and avoid flooded places! Take care!", Sienkevych concluded.

Background:

