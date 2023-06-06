All Sections
8 settlements and part of Kherson are already flooded, evacuation continues

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 6 June 2023, 10:23
8 settlements and part of Kherson are already flooded, evacuation continues
FLOODED TERRITORIES. GRAPH: UKRAINSKA PRAVDA SCREENSHOT: GOOGLE MAPS

Eight settlements and one microdistrict in the city of Kherson have been flooded in whole or in part as a result of the blowing up of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant by the Russian occupiers.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, during the 24/7 national joint newscast and on Telegram; Roman Mrochko, Head of Kherson City Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Prokudin: "As of 07:30, the following settlements are completely or partially flooded: Tiahynka, Lvove and Odradokamianka in the Beryslav district, and Ivanivka, Mykilske, Tokarivka, Poniativka, Bilozerka and Ostriv microdistrict in Kherson in the Kherson district."

 
Kherson
PHOTO: MROCHKO’S TELEGRAM

Details: He added that arrangements have been made to evacuate residents of these settlements by bus to Kherson, then to Mykolaiv, and from there to Khmelnytskyi, Odesa, Kropyvnytskyi, Kyiv and other cities in Ukraine.

Kherson
PHOTO: MROCHKO’S TELEGRAM

Prokudin stated that the authorities realise that other settlements will be flooded and are prepared for this.

He added that all heads of districts and hromadas [an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.] have been informed and are gathering people at designated assembly points. Each district has a separate headquarters responsible for its territory.

Roman Mrochko reported that evacuation from three points in the Ostriv microdistrict continues. He also posted photos from Kherson.

Kherson
PHOTO: MROCHKO’S TELEGRAM

Quote from Mrochko: "The hydro park and oil terminal are already flooded. We are taking housebound people and those with limited mobility to hospitals.

If you know of anyone who needs help with evacuation, please contact the administration's hotline or send me a personal FB message with phone numbers."

 
Kherson
PHOTO: MROCHKO’S TELEGRAM

Read also: Flooded South: the consequences of blowing up the Kakhovka dam (in brief)

Background:

