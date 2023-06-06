8 settlements and part of Kherson are already flooded, evacuation continues
Eight settlements and one microdistrict in the city of Kherson have been flooded in whole or in part as a result of the blowing up of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant by the Russian occupiers.
Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, during the 24/7 national joint newscast and on Telegram; Roman Mrochko, Head of Kherson City Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote from Prokudin: "As of 07:30, the following settlements are completely or partially flooded: Tiahynka, Lvove and Odradokamianka in the Beryslav district, and Ivanivka, Mykilske, Tokarivka, Poniativka, Bilozerka and Ostriv microdistrict in Kherson in the Kherson district."
Details: He added that arrangements have been made to evacuate residents of these settlements by bus to Kherson, then to Mykolaiv, and from there to Khmelnytskyi, Odesa, Kropyvnytskyi, Kyiv and other cities in Ukraine.
Prokudin stated that the authorities realise that other settlements will be flooded and are prepared for this.
He added that all heads of districts and hromadas [an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.] have been informed and are gathering people at designated assembly points. Each district has a separate headquarters responsible for its territory.
Roman Mrochko reported that evacuation from three points in the Ostriv microdistrict continues. He also posted photos from Kherson.
Quote from Mrochko: "The hydro park and oil terminal are already flooded. We are taking housebound people and those with limited mobility to hospitals.
If you know of anyone who needs help with evacuation, please contact the administration's hotline or send me a personal FB message with phone numbers."
Background:
- On the morning of 6 June, Ukraine’s Operational Command Pivden (South) reported that the Russian occupation forces had blown up the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP), with Kherson Oblast Military Administration confirming this information. The dam and the power plant's engine room were completely destroyed. Water is moving in a large flow and very fast. The hydroelectric power plant is beyond repair.
- Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, noted that they have started the evacuation of the local population from dangerous areas.
- According to Prokudin, the water will reach a critical level in five hours.
- Police noted that the potential flood zone on the right bank of the Dnipro River includes the villages of Mykolaivka, Olhivka, Lvove, Tiahynka, Poniativka, Ivanivka, Tokarivka, Prydniprovske, Sadove and part of the city of Kherson – Korabel Island.
- The electricity supply was cut off in the Korabel microdistrict in Kherson due to flooding caused by the blowing up of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP) by the Russian invaders.
- Zelenskyy has called an emergency meeting of the National Security and Defence Council to address the blowing up of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant dam.
