All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Lukashenko accuses Ukraine of blowing up Kakhovka dam

European PravdaThursday, 8 June 2023, 11:50

Alexander Lukashenko, self-proclaimed President of Belarus, has claimed that Ukraine was to blame for blowing up the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (KHPP).

Source: Lukashenko’s regime-aligned news agency BelTA, citing Lukashenko during a meeting with the secretaries of the security councils of the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) member states, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "You can probably guess who blew up the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant. As the saying goes, a guilty conscience gives itself away. Who was the first to raise the alarm?" Lukashenko said.

Details: The self-proclaimed leader of Belarus claimed that the reason for the blowing-up was allegedly the need to cover up the failed start of the Ukrainian counteroffensive.

Advertisement:

Quote: "It is clear that the Ukrainian side had to hide the three days of the 'counteroffensive', where almost two hundred armoured vehicles were destroyed, and more than 2,000 people were killed. That's why they keep talking about Kakhovka, Kakhovka, and no one talks about that (Ukrainian losses – ed.). And you can see it all," Lukashenko said.

"And you can see what a careful, cautious position the US has taken, and I have to give them credit. They immediately said: 'We can't say who did this yet. We have to figure it out.' Think about it, why would they do that?" he added.

Background: It is worth noting that the White House stated that the destruction of the KHPP would not have been possible if the Russian army had not invaded Ukraine, and therefore the responsibility for the explosion lays with Russia.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Earlier, US President Joe Biden expressed his firm readiness to provide the necessary assistance to Ukraine after Russia blew up the Kakhovka dam.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Destruction of Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant: Crimea will not receive water for at least a year

7 settlements were liberated in counteroffensive – Ukraine's Defence Ministry

Ukraine's partners have no doubt that Ukraine is not involved in blowing up of Kakhovka HPP – Foreign Affairs Minister

Mine danger on coast of Odesa increases

videoUkrainian drone destroys Russian satellite communication system: Ministry of Digital Transformation shows video

Russia strikes Orikhove with guided air bombs: one person killed, one injured

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:28
The Armed Forces of Ukraine seized control of 16 sq. km in a week on the Bakhmut front
23:09
Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Latvia: Collapse of Russia after the war is possible, but there also are other scenarios
22:55
Results are disappointing: Zelenskyy announced draft decisions regarding those responsible for shelters
22:44
Ukraine's counteroffensive can take weeks if not months – Macron
22:33
Zelenskyy holds meeting of Staff of Supreme Commander-in-Chief: Russia's losses are right where we want them
21:58
photoRussians hit bridge in Donetsk Oblast killing one and wounding more civilians
21:48
Ukraine's successful counter-offensive could force Putin to negotiate – US Secretary of State
21:47
Destruction of Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant: Crimea will not receive water for at least a year
21:46
Latvian Foreign Minister reveals what to expect from Vilnius summit
21:46
The tributary to the cooling pond of the ZNPP has become significantly shallow – satellite images
All News
Advertisement: