Ukraine gives NATO list of emergency humanitarian necessities after destruction of Kakhovka HPP

European PravdaThursday, 8 June 2023, 21:49

Ukraine has provided NATO with a list of emergency humanitarian necessities aimed at overcoming the consequences of Russians destroying the dam of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP). 

Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, writes European Pravda 

Details: The support was discussed by Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba at the meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Commission.

Quote: "Ukraine has submitted a request to the Euro-Atlantic Disaster Response Coordination Centre, where we have outlined the most pressing needs of the Ukrainian side. I am grateful to NATO and individual allies for their readiness to quickly help Ukraine overcome the consequences of the Russian terrorist act on the Kakhovka NPP," the minister emphasised. 

More details: It was revealed that Ukraine will receive aid within the framework of the Euro-Atlantic Disaster Response Coordination Centre in the near future. 

Kuleba also called on NATO allies to help Ukraine liberate all its territories.

Quote: "I call on partners to continue to strengthen the defence capabilities of Ukraine, in particular by providing ammunition and artillery of the 155 calibre as fast as possible," Ukraine’s top diplomat emphasised. 

Background: Earlier, Jens Stoltenberg, General Secretary of NATO, called on member states of the Alliance to provide Ukraine with emergency humanitarian aid in view of the ecological catastrophe caused by the destruction of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP). 

Joe Biden, the President of the United States, voiced his readiness to provide the necessary help to Ukraine after the Russians destroyed the Kakhovka HPP. 

