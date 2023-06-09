All Sections
Russia attacked Zhytomyr Oblast, causing casualties

Olha Hlushchenko, Olena RoshchinaFriday, 9 June 2023, 07:29
One person was killed, even more wounded, and 6 houses were destroyed as a result of the Russian missile attack on Zhytomyr Oblast.

Source: Zviahel City Council; Vitalii Bunechko, Head of the Zhytomyr Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "As a result of another Russian missile attack on the night of 8-9 June, a residential area of the private sector of our hromada [an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.] was hit.

As mayor Mykola Borovets reported, according to preliminary information, six buildings were destroyed, and dozens were damaged.

Details: The city council also reported that one person was killed, and there are also wounded people, doctors provide them with necessary assistance.

Bunechko reported that, according to preliminary information, air defence forces shot down one missile during an air-raid warning in Zhytomyr Oblast at night.

As a result of falling debris, a residential building was destroyed and 12 more damaged in the city of Zviahel.

As a result of the attack, one person was killed and 3 people were wounded.

