Russians launch up to 16 attack UAVs and 6 cruise missiles at night

On the night of 8-9 June, the Russians attacked Ukraine with six cruise missiles and launched up to 16 attack UAVs. Air defence forces destroyed four cruise missiles and 10 drones.

Source: Air Force of Ukraine

Quote: "On the night of 8-9 June 2023, between 22:00 and 04:00, the Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with Iranian-made Shahed-136/131 attack drones and Kh-101/Kh-55 air-launched cruise missiles against military and critical infrastructure facilities.

The Shahed drones were launched from the southern direction, cruise missiles – from the Caspian Sea, from four Tu-95MS strategic bombers."

Details: According to the Air Force, up to 16 attack UAVs and six air-launched cruise missiles were launched during the attack.

In the areas of responsibility of the Operational Commands Skhid (East), Zakhid (West) and Pivden (South), in cooperation with the air defence of other components of the Ukrainian Defence Forces, air defence assets and personnel of the Air Force destroyed 4 Kh-101/Kh-55 cruise missiles, 10 Shahed-136/131 and Lancet attack drones and four Orlan-10 and Supercam operational and tactical UAVs.

In addition, at around 20:00 on 8 June, the Russians fired two Kalibr cruise missiles from the Black Sea at a civilian facility in Cherkasy Oblast.

"Over the past and current days, the Air Force of Ukraine has landed up to 20 air strikes on air defence systems, logistics, military equipment and positions of the occupying forces," the Air Force added.

