Ukrainian defenders kill 1,010 occupiers and destroy 10 Russian tanks in one day

Iryna BalachukFriday, 9 June 2023, 08:24
Ukrainian defenders kill 1,010 occupiers and destroy 10 Russian tanks in one day
UKRAINIAN SOLDIERS. PHOTO: THE GENERAL STAFF OF THE ARMED FORCES OF UKRAINE

Russia continues to suffer losses in its war of aggression against Ukraine - over the past day alone, Ukrainian defenders killed more than 1,000 invaders and destroyed 34 Russian artillery systems, 24 armoured combat vehicles and 10 tanks.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces from 24 February 2022 to 9 June 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 213,770 (+1,010) military personnel
  • 3,901 (+10) tanks
  • 7,600 (+24) armoured combat vehicles
  • 3,702 (+34) artillery systems
  • 599 (+4) multiple-launch rocket systems
  • 359 (+4) air defence systems
  • 314 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft
  • 299 (+0) helicopters
  • 3,247 (+13) operational-tactical UAVs
  • 1,171 (+0) cruise missiles
  • 18 (+0) ships/boats
  • 6,410 (+26) vehicles and tankers
  • 502 (+2) special vehicles

The data is being confirmed.

