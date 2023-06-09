Ukrainian defenders kill 1,010 occupiers and destroy 10 Russian tanks in one day
Friday, 9 June 2023, 08:24
Russia continues to suffer losses in its war of aggression against Ukraine - over the past day alone, Ukrainian defenders killed more than 1,000 invaders and destroyed 34 Russian artillery systems, 24 armoured combat vehicles and 10 tanks.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces from 24 February 2022 to 9 June 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
Advertisement:
- approximately 213,770 (+1,010) military personnel
- 3,901 (+10) tanks
- 7,600 (+24) armoured combat vehicles
- 3,702 (+34) artillery systems
- 599 (+4) multiple-launch rocket systems
- 359 (+4) air defence systems
- 314 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft
- 299 (+0) helicopters
- 3,247 (+13) operational-tactical UAVs
- 1,171 (+0) cruise missiles
- 18 (+0) ships/boats
- 6,410 (+26) vehicles and tankers
- 502 (+2) special vehicles
The data is being confirmed.
Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!