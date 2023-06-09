All Sections
Water level in Kherson Oblast finally starting to subside: 20 cm overnight – Head of Oblast Military Administration

Iryna BalachukFriday, 9 June 2023, 09:01
Water level in Kherson Oblast finally starting to subside: 20 cm overnight – Head of Oblast Military Administration

The level of flooding in the Kherson Oblast has finally begun to decrease – overnight, the water dropped by about 20 cm, and evacuations of people and animals continue.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Prokudin: "As for the current situation: on average, the water level on the right bank is 5.38 m, and in Kherson, it is 5.35 m. We can already see that the water has dropped by 20 cm overnight.

As of this morning, 3,624 homes in 32 settlements in the Kherson Oblast have been flooded.

In the morning, 2,352 people were evacuated. We are also rescuing our smaller friends – about 550 animals have been evacuated."

Details: The Head of the Oblast Military Administration urged everyone in the flooded area to leave rather than try to stay put, as this would put themselves in danger. He assured that the authorities would help with evacuation, resettlement and material assistance.

Quote from Prokudin: "All the services are working around the clock, everyone is holding their own frontline – and no one is complaining. The only thing we lack is time. 24 hours a day is not enough to resolve all issues. But we have set up a call centre on 0 800 101 102 that will take all calls promptly."

Details: Kherson Oblast Administration also called on all volunteers with boats who planned to join the rescue operation to refrain from visiting Kherson for the time being. The request is due to the fact that the security situation in the city has deteriorated due to constant Russian shelling.

"We will inform you separately if we need such assistance! We now have enough forces to rescue people and animals from the flooded areas," the Oblast Military Administration stressed.

Read also: Flooded South: the consequences of blowing up the Kakhovka dam (in brief)

Everything you need to know about the Kakhovskaya HPP disaster

"We are not afraid, we have sailed home." Ukrainska Pravda on high water and evacuation in Kherson

Background:

