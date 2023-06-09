Water level in Kherson Oblast finally starting to subside: 20 cm overnight – Head of Oblast Military Administration
The level of flooding in the Kherson Oblast has finally begun to decrease – overnight, the water dropped by about 20 cm, and evacuations of people and animals continue.
Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote from Prokudin: "As for the current situation: on average, the water level on the right bank is 5.38 m, and in Kherson, it is 5.35 m. We can already see that the water has dropped by 20 cm overnight.
As of this morning, 3,624 homes in 32 settlements in the Kherson Oblast have been flooded.
In the morning, 2,352 people were evacuated. We are also rescuing our smaller friends – about 550 animals have been evacuated."
Details: The Head of the Oblast Military Administration urged everyone in the flooded area to leave rather than try to stay put, as this would put themselves in danger. He assured that the authorities would help with evacuation, resettlement and material assistance.
Quote from Prokudin: "All the services are working around the clock, everyone is holding their own frontline – and no one is complaining. The only thing we lack is time. 24 hours a day is not enough to resolve all issues. But we have set up a call centre on 0 800 101 102 that will take all calls promptly."
Details: Kherson Oblast Administration also called on all volunteers with boats who planned to join the rescue operation to refrain from visiting Kherson for the time being. The request is due to the fact that the security situation in the city has deteriorated due to constant Russian shelling.
"We will inform you separately if we need such assistance! We now have enough forces to rescue people and animals from the flooded areas," the Oblast Military Administration stressed.
Read also: Flooded South: the consequences of blowing up the Kakhovka dam (in brief)
Everything you need to know about the Kakhovskaya HPP disaster
"We are not afraid, we have sailed home." Ukrainska Pravda on high water and evacuation in Kherson
Background:
- On the morning of 6 June, Ukraine’s Operational Command Pivden (South) reported that Russian occupation forces had blown up the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP), completely destroying the dam and the power plant's turbine hall. The draining of the Kakhovka Reservoir threatens the safety of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.
- The destruction of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant has caused an ecological catastrophe. Water from the reservoir has begun to flood towns and villages, and evacuations of local residents from dangerous areas have begun. At least 150 tonnes of machine oil has spilled into the Dnipro River due to the destruction of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP), there are also problems with drinking water supply in the towns of Kryvyi Rih, Marhanets and Nikopol.
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stressed that the disaster at the Kakhovka HPP caused by Russia would neither stop Ukraine from liberating its own territory nor increase the chances of the occupiers staying on this land.
- Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that he is shocked by the reaction of the UN and the Red Cross to the blowing up of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP) by the Russian occupiers. He added that international organisations, such as the Red Cross, should immediately join in evacuating people from flooded cities and villages, in particular in the temporarily occupied territory, where Ukrainian military and emergency workers currently do not have any access.
Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!