All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Camped out on the roof overnight: what the evacuation of Kherson looks like

Yevhen Buderatskyi, RUDENKO YEVHENWednesday, 7 June 2023, 12:35
Camped out on the roof overnight: what the evacuation of Kherson looks like
How flooded Kherson lives, photo by Ukrayinska Pravda

People are being evacuated from the city of Kherson due to the flooding caused by the Russians’ blowing up of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda correspondents from Kherson

Details: Korabelna Square is one of the evacuation points in Kherson. People are still being rescued there. About 30 people were collected from this meeting point early on 7 June.

Oleksandr, 58, who previously lived on Persha Rybna Street, said: "I’ve been up on the roof of the house with my wife since yesterday. It was flooded up to the roof."

Advertisement:

Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration, said over 1,500 people have been evacuated from this point alone in just two days.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

 
 
 

Previously: On the night of 5-6 June, the Russian military blew up the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant, and in the evening of the same day, they shelled the Ostriv microdistrict in Kherson, where people were being evacuated due to flooding: two law enforcement officers were injured.

As of the morning of 7 June, 1,852 houses and about 10,000 hectares of agricultural land in the right-bank Kherson Oblast have already been flooded, while the damage on the occupied territories of the left bank is several times greater.

Background:

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Destruction of Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant: Crimea will not receive water for at least a year

7 settlements were liberated in counteroffensive – Ukraine's Defence Ministry

Ukraine's partners have no doubt that Ukraine is not involved in blowing up of Kakhovka HPP – Foreign Affairs Minister

Mine danger on coast of Odesa increases

videoUkrainian drone destroys Russian satellite communication system: Ministry of Digital Transformation shows video

Russia strikes Orikhove with guided air bombs: one person killed, one injured

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:28
The Armed Forces of Ukraine seized control of 16 sq. km in a week on the Bakhmut front
23:09
Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Latvia: Collapse of Russia after the war is possible, but there also are other scenarios
22:55
Results are disappointing: Zelenskyy announced draft decisions regarding those responsible for shelters
22:44
Ukraine's counteroffensive can take weeks if not months – Macron
22:33
Zelenskyy holds meeting of Staff of Supreme Commander-in-Chief: Russia's losses are right where we want them
21:58
photoRussians hit bridge in Donetsk Oblast killing one and wounding more civilians
21:48
Ukraine's successful counter-offensive could force Putin to negotiate – US Secretary of State
21:47
Destruction of Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant: Crimea will not receive water for at least a year
21:46
Latvian Foreign Minister reveals what to expect from Vilnius summit
21:46
The tributary to the cooling pond of the ZNPP has become significantly shallow – satellite images
All News
Advertisement: