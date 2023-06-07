All Sections
Camped out on the roof overnight: what the evacuation of Kherson looks like

Yevhen Buderatskyi, RUDENKO YEVHENWednesday, 7 June 2023, 12:35
Camped out on the roof overnight: what the evacuation of Kherson looks like
How flooded Kherson lives, photo by Ukrayinska Pravda

People are being evacuated from the city of Kherson due to the flooding caused by the Russians’ blowing up of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda correspondents from Kherson

Details: Korabelna Square is one of the evacuation points in Kherson. People are still being rescued there. About 30 people were collected from this meeting point early on 7 June.

Oleksandr, 58, who previously lived on Persha Rybna Street, said: "I’ve been up on the roof of the house with my wife since yesterday. It was flooded up to the roof."

Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration, said over 1,500 people have been evacuated from this point alone in just two days.

 
 
 

Previously: On the night of 5-6 June, the Russian military blew up the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant, and in the evening of the same day, they shelled the Ostriv microdistrict in Kherson, where people were being evacuated due to flooding: two law enforcement officers were injured.

As of the morning of 7 June, 1,852 houses and about 10,000 hectares of agricultural land in the right-bank Kherson Oblast have already been flooded, while the damage on the occupied territories of the left bank is several times greater.

Background:

Advertisement: