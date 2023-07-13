All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia to consider F-16s transfer to Ukraine as nuclear threat from West – Lavrov

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 13 July 2023, 04:47
Russia to consider F-16s transfer to Ukraine as nuclear threat from West – Lavrov
F-16 STOCK PHOTO FROM WIKIPEDIA

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said that Russia will consider the transfer of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine as a threat from the West in the nuclear sphere.

Source: Lavrov in an interview with Lenta.ru

Details: The Russian minister has stated that the very fact of the appearance of F-16 fighter jets in Ukraine will be considered "a threat in the nuclear sphere".

Advertisement:

According to him, F-16 fighter modifications have a base on which nuclear weapons can be fixed.

Lavrov has called the US plans to transfer the F-16s to Ukraine an example of an "extremely dangerous development of events", adding that Washington and its NATO allies are allegedly creating risks of a direct armed conflict with the Russian Federation.

Background: Ukraine signed a memorandum with its 11 partner states at the NATO Summit in Vilnius. The memorandum defines the conditions for training Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighters.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: