All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia to consider F-16s transfer to Ukraine as nuclear threat from West – Lavrov

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 13 July 2023, 04:47
Russia to consider F-16s transfer to Ukraine as nuclear threat from West – Lavrov
F-16 STOCK PHOTO FROM WIKIPEDIA

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said that Russia will consider the transfer of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine as a threat from the West in the nuclear sphere.

Source: Lavrov in an interview with Lenta.ru

Details: The Russian minister has stated that the very fact of the appearance of F-16 fighter jets in Ukraine will be considered "a threat in the nuclear sphere".

According to him, F-16 fighter modifications have a base on which nuclear weapons can be fixed.

Advertisement:

Lavrov has called the US plans to transfer the F-16s to Ukraine an example of an "extremely dangerous development of events", adding that Washington and its NATO allies are allegedly creating risks of a direct armed conflict with the Russian Federation.

Background: Ukraine signed a memorandum with its 11 partner states at the NATO Summit in Vilnius. The memorandum defines the conditions for training Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighters.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Ukrainska Pravda is on Threads now

Advertisement:

videoAmmunition storage points detonates in Crimea due to UAV attack; civilians evacuated

videoParatroopers show Challenger 2 tank in action for the first time

Putin believes he will be able to survive Ukraine – Blinken

Air defence downs all Shahed drones launched by Russia

ISW analyses why Kremlin is manipulating grain deal

Crimean Bridge is a Ukrainian target which should be neutralised – Zelenskyy

All News
RECENT NEWS
13:45
Russian man not jailed for his wife's murder because he fought against Ukraine
13:33
Number of children killed by war in Ukraine has increased – Prosecutor General's Office
13:18
Ryanair considers resuming flights to Ukraine by end of 2023
12:25
videoAmmunition storage points detonates in Crimea due to UAV attack; civilians evacuated
12:11
videoUkrainian Special Forces post video of them wiping out Russian equipment, storage points and dozens of soldiers
11:48
Russians to shut down nine more mines in Luhansk Oblast
10:52
US intelligence does not doubt Putin's words that nuclear weapons are already in Belarus
10:33
State Border Guard Service specifies how many Wagner fighters arrived in Belarus
10:09
videoParatroopers show Challenger 2 tank in action for the first time
10:06
Girkin's arrest may anger some in Russian military and propagandists – UK intelligence
All News
Advertisement: