Russia to consider F-16s transfer to Ukraine as nuclear threat from West – Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said that Russia will consider the transfer of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine as a threat from the West in the nuclear sphere.

Source: Lavrov in an interview with Lenta.ru

Details: The Russian minister has stated that the very fact of the appearance of F-16 fighter jets in Ukraine will be considered "a threat in the nuclear sphere".

According to him, F-16 fighter modifications have a base on which nuclear weapons can be fixed.

Lavrov has called the US plans to transfer the F-16s to Ukraine an example of an "extremely dangerous development of events", adding that Washington and its NATO allies are allegedly creating risks of a direct armed conflict with the Russian Federation.

Background: Ukraine signed a memorandum with its 11 partner states at the NATO Summit in Vilnius. The memorandum defines the conditions for training Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighters.

