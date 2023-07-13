NATO summit demonstrates failure of Russian goals that it had when starting war – ISW

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) has said the NATO summit in Vilnius has demonstrated the extent to which Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine has set back the goals for which the Kremlin says it launched the war.

Source: ISW

Quote: "The aim of preventing NATO expansion and, indeed, rolling back earlier rounds of NATO expansion and pushing NATO back from Russia’s borders was one of the Kremlin’s stated demands before the invasion. The Kremlin has repeated this aim continually throughout the war.

The lack of general outcry within the Russian information space regarding developments at the NATO summit, as well as Finland’s NATO accession and Türkiye’s agreement to forward Sweden’s accession protocol, likely indicates that the Kremlin has internalised these defeats and desires to avoid dwelling on them."

Advertisement:

Details: The ISW noted that the NATO summit was reported impartially and was actually muted in the Russian media, which does not correspond to the large-scale defeat that the summit actually represents for Russian pre-war goals.

Background: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that during the two days of the NATO summit in Vilnius, any doubts and ambiguities about whether Ukraine would join NATO had been removed.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!