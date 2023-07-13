Ukrainian defenders shoot down Russian drone over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Ukrainian defence forces shot down a Russian drone over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast late on 12 July.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Late in the evening, our defenders shot down an aggressor's drone in the skies over the region."

Details: Lysak said that there were no attacks on the cities and districts in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on the night of 12-13 July.

Background: The Ukrainian Air Defence Forces detected and shot down about 10 Russian drones that attacked Kyiv on the night of 12-13 July.

