Ukrainian defenders shoot down Russian drone over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 13 July 2023, 07:44
Ukrainian defenders shoot down Russian drone over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
A SHAHED-136 KAMIKAZE DRONE. STOCK PHOTO: AIR FORCE OF UKRAINE

Ukrainian defence forces shot down a Russian drone over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast late on 12 July.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Late in the evening, our defenders shot down an aggressor's drone in the skies over the region." 

Details: Lysak said that there were no attacks on the cities and districts in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on the night of 12-13 July.

Background: The Ukrainian Air Defence Forces detected and shot down about 10 Russian drones that attacked Kyiv on the night of 12-13 July.

