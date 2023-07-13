All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Bodies of Russian soldiers taken out of destroyed hotel in Berdiansk all night

Alona MazurenkoThursday, 13 July 2023, 09:47
Bodies of Russian soldiers taken out of destroyed hotel in Berdiansk all night
PHOTO FROM THE AZOVKURORT WEBSITE

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has reported that the bodies of Russian soldiers were taken out by trucks from the destroyed Duna Hotel in temporarily occupied Berdiansk during the night.

Source: Andrii Kovalov, Spokesperson for the General Staff of the Armed Forces, during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "As a result of the strike on Duna Hotel in the temporarily occupied Berdiansk, the active removal of bodies of Russian servicemen by trucks to the local morgue was observed during the night."

Advertisement:

Details: The occupiers also intensified counter-intelligence measures in occupied Mariupol. They have  been raiding the local residents' houses, checking documents and phones.

By such measures, Russian forces are trying to intimidate the local population and identify those who help the Ukrainian defenders.

Background: 

  • In particular, Lieutenant General Oleg Tsokov has been killed during the attack on Berdiansk. Tsokov was Deputy Commander of the Southern Military District. There was no official announcement about this appointment; however, if Tsokov had been appointed to this position, it would explain why he was in Berdiansk and came under fire.
  • The Berdiansk City Military Administration reported about a strike on the Duna hotel, where the military command of the occupiers was lodged, and on the Pivdenhydromash plant.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: