Bodies of Russian soldiers taken out of destroyed hotel in Berdiansk all night

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has reported that the bodies of Russian soldiers were taken out by trucks from the destroyed Duna Hotel in temporarily occupied Berdiansk during the night.

Source: Andrii Kovalov, Spokesperson for the General Staff of the Armed Forces, during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "As a result of the strike on Duna Hotel in the temporarily occupied Berdiansk, the active removal of bodies of Russian servicemen by trucks to the local morgue was observed during the night."

Details: The occupiers also intensified counter-intelligence measures in occupied Mariupol. They have been raiding the local residents' houses, checking documents and phones.

By such measures, Russian forces are trying to intimidate the local population and identify those who help the Ukrainian defenders.

Background:

In particular, Lieutenant General Oleg Tsokov has been killed during the attack on Berdiansk. Tsokov was Deputy Commander of the Southern Military District. There was no official announcement about this appointment; however, if Tsokov had been appointed to this position, it would explain why he was in Berdiansk and came under fire.

The Berdiansk City Military Administration reported about a strike on the Duna hotel, where the military command of the occupiers was lodged, and on the Pivdenhydromash plant.

