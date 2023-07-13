All Sections
Nearly half of refugees from Ukraine willing to stay in Germany – Reuters

European PravdaThursday, 13 July 2023, 12:11
Photo: Getty Images

A survey has found that 44% of the over 1 million Ukrainian refugees who came to Germany to escape the war hope to stay in the country.

Source: European Pravda, citing Reuters

Details: The survey indicated that the number of Ukrainian refugees who would like to stay in Germany has increased by 5% and currently it makes 42, compared to 39% as of the end of summer 2022.

Meanwhile, 18% of those surveyed have found a job, which is only 1% higher compared to the summer of 2022. This was facilitated by the fact that three-quarters of refugees had attended or completed German language courses.

According to the survey, women with children face greater challenges in finding work. Half of the Ukrainian women who came to Germany as refugees after Russia's full-scale invasion of their home country in February 2022 have at least one child.

Only 3% of women with minor children are currently employed, mainly because most do not have a partner in Germany, while 23% of men with little children are employed since they usually have a partner.

The survey was jointly carried out by the German Institute for Economic Research, the Institute for Employment Research (IAB), the German Ministry for Migration and Refugees, and the Federal Institute for Demographic Research.

Background: Earlier, the Dutch Advisory Council on Migration (ARM), in its report, demanded that the government make the future prospects of Ukrainian refugees in the country clearer.

The UK Defence Intelligence estimates that Russia's invasion has displaced a quarter of Ukrainians.

