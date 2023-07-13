Kuleba dismisses Lavrov's threats regarding F-16s for Ukraine

Dmytro Kuleba, Ukrainian Foreign Minister, expressed confidence that Ukraine will still receive F-16 fighter jets and urged Ukrainians not to be afraid of the Kremlin's threatening statements.

Source: European Pravda; Kuleba's comment appeared in response to the statement of Sergey Lavrov, Russian Foreign Minister, that Russia would consider the West providing Ukraine with fighter jets as a "nuclear threat".

Kuleba stressed that "Russia's only threat is a Ukrainian soldier", and it is the Ukrainian military that Putin and the Russian leadership should be most afraid of.

"Ukraine will receive F-16s on schedule. Russia will swallow it despite Lavrov’s tongue-rattling," Dmytro Kuleba said.

Background: Sergey Lavrov, Russian Foreign Minister, said that Russia would consider Western countries providing Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets as a threat in the nuclear sphere because nuclear weapons could potentially be fixed on their bases.

On Tuesday, 11 partner countries, together with Ukraine, signed a memorandum defining the conditions for training Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighters.

Dmytro Kuleba suggested that Western fighters may appear in the Ukrainian Sky in early spring 2024.

