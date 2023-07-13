All Sections
Ukrainian tennis player Svitolina leaves Wimbledon

Yevhen KizilovThursday, 13 July 2023, 17:12
Elina Svitolina leaves the court after her defeat. Getty Images

Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina is leaving the Wimbledon 2023 championship after losing in the semifinals to her Czech adversary Marketa Vondrousova.

Source: Suspilne Sport 

Details: Svitolina lost with a score of 0:2 (3:6, 3:6).

She competed in the Wimbledon semi-finals for the second time. In the 2019 season, she was knocked out by future champion Simona Halep.

The previous time, Elina played with Vondrousova in the semifinals of the 2020 Olympic Games, where the Czech player won in two sets.

This time, during the first set, Svitolina lost three consecutive games on her own serve. After 30 minutes on the court, the opponent went to the setball with a score of 5:3, and won the final thanks to Elina's blunder. 

Vondrousova continued to dominate the second set, winning four first games in a row. Elina set out to fill the gap and brought it to a minimum with a break – 3:4. But two decisive games were dominated by the representative of the Czech Republic, who for the second time in her career will play in the finals of the Grand Slam.

Earlier: Ukrainian tennis player Svitolina reached the Wimbledon semifinals after defeating the world's number one, Iga Świątek.

