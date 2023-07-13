All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian tennis player Svitolina leaves Wimbledon

Yevhen KizilovThursday, 13 July 2023, 17:12
Ukrainian tennis player Svitolina leaves Wimbledon
Elina Svitolina leaves the court after her defeat. Getty Images

Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina is leaving the Wimbledon 2023 championship after losing in the semifinals to her Czech adversary Marketa Vondrousova.

Source: Suspilne Sport 

Details: Svitolina lost with a score of 0:2 (3:6, 3:6).

Advertisement:

She competed in the Wimbledon semi-finals for the second time. In the 2019 season, she was knocked out by future champion Simona Halep.

The previous time, Elina played with Vondrousova in the semifinals of the 2020 Olympic Games, where the Czech player won in two sets.

This time, during the first set, Svitolina lost three consecutive games on her own serve. After 30 minutes on the court, the opponent went to the setball with a score of 5:3, and won the final thanks to Elina's blunder. 

Vondrousova continued to dominate the second set, winning four first games in a row. Elina set out to fill the gap and brought it to a minimum with a break – 3:4. But two decisive games were dominated by the representative of the Czech Republic, who for the second time in her career will play in the finals of the Grand Slam.

Earlier: Ukrainian tennis player Svitolina reached the Wimbledon semifinals after defeating the world's number one, Iga Świątek.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: