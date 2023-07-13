All Sections
Biden: Putin has already lost the war, and Ukraine will be in NATO

Iryna BalachukThursday, 13 July 2023, 19:42
US President Joe Biden has said that Ukraine joining NATO during the war is impossible, but it will be in the Alliance.

Source: European Pravda, referring to Biden's statement at a press conference in Helsinki on 13 July

Quote from Biden: "No one can join NATO while a war is going on, where NATO nations are being attacked, because that guarantees that we are in a war, that we are in the Third World War."

Details: At the same time, he emphasised that now the question is not whether Ukraine will become a member of NATO but when it will become a member.

Biden also said that "Putin has already lost the war" and currently has "a real problem: how does he move from here, what does he do."

"He can end the war tomorrow; he can just say: I'm out. There is no possibility of him winning the war in Ukraine," the US president believes.

Background:

