Biden: Putin has already lost the war, and Ukraine will be in NATO

US President Joe Biden has said that Ukraine joining NATO during the war is impossible, but it will be in the Alliance.

Source: European Pravda, referring to Biden's statement at a press conference in Helsinki on 13 July

Quote from Biden: "No one can join NATO while a war is going on, where NATO nations are being attacked, because that guarantees that we are in a war, that we are in the Third World War."

Details: At the same time, he emphasised that now the question is not whether Ukraine will become a member of NATO but when it will become a member.

Biden also said that "Putin has already lost the war" and currently has "a real problem: how does he move from here, what does he do."

"He can end the war tomorrow; he can just say: I'm out. There is no possibility of him winning the war in Ukraine," the US president believes.

Background:

Earlier, Biden said that the war in Ukraine will not last for years because Russian President Vladimir Putin will realise that it is not in Russia's interests.

Earlier in Vilnius, Biden said to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that he was looking forward to the day Ukraine officially joins NATO.

