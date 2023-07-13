All Sections
Manoeuvring on two boats: Special Operations Forces show how they defeated invaders on one of Dnipro River islands

Iryna BalachukThursday, 13 July 2023, 20:02
SCREENSHOT FROM THE VIDEO

Special Operations Forces (SOF) showed how they spotted the invaders on one of the islands of the Dnipro River, conducted a special operation and killed five Russian invaders.

Source: Command of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: SOF reported that during an aerial reconnaissance of one of the islands on the Dnipro River, Russian positions and an unknown object were discovered, which significantly impaired the operation of the drone.

The fighters decided to advance to that area, killed the Russian military personnel, and subsequently took control of the island.

After detailed planning, the soldiers of the 73rd Naval Centre of Special Operations advanced at night in two boats to the island area. At dawn, Ukrainian defenders stormed the positions of the invaders.

The work of the assault group was completed by FPV drone operators.

Quote: "As a result of the operation, one enemy boat was destroyed and one was damaged. In addition, five invaders were killed," the SOF summed up.

