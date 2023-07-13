All Sections
Putin on Ukraine’s accession to NATO: Nothing good, this will not increase Kyiv's security

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 13 July 2023, 20:49
Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that Ukraine's potential entry into the North Atlantic Alliance poses threats to Russia's security and will not help Kyiv.

Source: Putin in an interview broadcast by the Russia 24 TV channel, as European Pravda quotes

Details: Putin decided to comment on the decision of the NATO summit held in Vilnius on 11-12 July, and once again repeated theses about the threats of Ukraine's future accession to the Alliance.

According to Putin, the threat of Ukraine joining NATO was one of the reasons for the war he started.

Quote: "We have repeatedly said this: this poses threats to Russia's security, obviously…

I am sure that this will not increase the security of Ukraine itself. And in general, this will make the world much more vulnerable and lead to additional tension in the international arena. 

Therefore, I do not see anything good in this; our positions are well known and have been formulated long ago."

Details: Regarding the security agreements that Ukraine has made with the leaders of the Group of Seven on the sidelines of the Vilnius summit, Putin said that all states have the right to ensure security as they see fit, but not at the expense of the security of others.

Quote: "There is only one limitation. It is connected with the fact that, while achieving the security of one country, there should be no threats created for another country."

Background: The decision of the Vilnius summit contains quite positive wording regarding Ukraine. In particular, the NATO summit agreed to waive the requirement for the Membership Action Plan on Ukraine's path to the Alliance. At the same time, the allies made it clear that they would invite Ukraine to join NATO "when the conditions are fulfilled."

The summit decision does not include a list of conditions to be fulfilled by Ukraine. According to European Pravda, among them will also be political criteria, i.e. those related to reforms.

