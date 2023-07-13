Cluster munitions will be used only for liberation of territories

The Defence Forces state that the cluster munitions received by Ukraine will be used only to break through the defences of the Russian occupation forces to liberate the territories and will not be used in densely populated areas.

Source: Valerii Shershen, spokesperson for the Joint Press Centre of the Defence Forces of Tavriia front, on the air of Radio Svoboda

Details: Shershen recalled that Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, the commander of the Tavriia Joint Task Force, confirmed that the Armed Forces of Ukraine had already received cluster munitions, but made an "important remark".

Quote from Shershen: "The commander noted that cluster munitions will be used exclusively in the legal field, only for the de-occupation of our territories.

These munitions will not be used on the territory of Russia; we will not use cluster munitions in cities or densely populated areas."

Details: Shershen added that after the use of these munitions, the territories will be marked and additionally demined.

Quote: "Cluster munitions will be used only to break through enemy defences in areas where Russian troops are concentrated."

Details: Shershen is convinced that Ukraine's receipt of cluster munitions "will further demotivate the Russian occupation army and change (the situation) dramatically in favour of the Ukrainian Defence Forces".

Background:

Last week, the United States announced a new military assistance package to support the Ukrainian army in resisting the Russian invasion. Among other things, the new package includes cluster munitions.

This decision has drawn criticism from non-governmental organisations and confused several European countries.

In many countries, especially in Europe, there is a ban on the use of cluster munitions. This is determined by the 2008 convention, to which neither the USA nor Ukraine are parties.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is convinced that the provision of cluster munitions to Ukraine by the United States restores justice in response to Russian shelling with similar projectiles.

Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov said that the use of cluster munitions would change the rules of the game in the fight against Russian troops.

