All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Cluster munitions will be used only for liberation of territories

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 13 July 2023, 21:17

The Defence Forces state that the cluster munitions received by Ukraine will be used only to break through the defences of the Russian occupation forces to liberate the territories and will not be used in densely populated areas.

Source: Valerii Shershen, spokesperson for the Joint Press Centre of the Defence Forces of Tavriia front, on the air of Radio Svoboda

Details: Shershen recalled that Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, the commander of the Tavriia Joint Task Force, confirmed that the Armed Forces of Ukraine had already received cluster munitions, but made an "important remark".

Quote from Shershen: "The commander noted that cluster munitions will be used exclusively in the legal field, only for the de-occupation of our territories. 

Advertisement:

These munitions will not be used on the territory of Russia; we will not use cluster munitions in cities or densely populated areas."

Details: Shershen added that after the use of these munitions, the territories will be marked and additionally demined.

Quote: "Cluster munitions will be used only to break through enemy defences in areas where Russian troops are concentrated."

Ukrainska Pravda is on Threads now

Details: Shershen is convinced that Ukraine's receipt of cluster munitions "will further demotivate the Russian occupation army and change (the situation) dramatically in favour of the Ukrainian Defence Forces".

Background:

  • Last week, the United States announced a new military assistance package to support the Ukrainian army in resisting the Russian invasion. Among other things, the new package includes cluster munitions.
  • This decision has drawn criticism from non-governmental organisations and confused several European countries.
  • In many countries, especially in Europe, there is a ban on the use of cluster munitions. This is determined by the 2008 convention, to which neither the USA nor Ukraine are parties.
  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is convinced that the provision of cluster munitions to Ukraine by the United States restores justice in response to Russian shelling with similar projectiles.
  • Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov said that the use of cluster munitions would change the rules of the game in the fight against Russian troops.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

videoAmmunition storage points detonates in Crimea due to UAV attack; civilians evacuated

videoParatroopers show Challenger 2 tank in action for the first time

Putin believes he will be able to survive Ukraine – Blinken

Air defence downs all Shahed drones launched by Russia

ISW analyses why Kremlin is manipulating grain deal

Crimean Bridge is a Ukrainian target which should be neutralised – Zelenskyy

All News
RECENT NEWS
13:45
Russian man not jailed for his wife's murder because he fought against Ukraine
13:33
Number of children killed by war in Ukraine has increased – Prosecutor General's Office
13:18
Ryanair considers resuming flights to Ukraine by end of 2023
12:25
videoAmmunition storage points detonates in Crimea due to UAV attack; civilians evacuated
12:11
videoUkrainian Special Forces post video of them wiping out Russian equipment, storage points and dozens of soldiers
11:48
Russians to shut down nine more mines in Luhansk Oblast
10:52
US intelligence does not doubt Putin's words that nuclear weapons are already in Belarus
10:33
State Border Guard Service specifies how many Wagner fighters arrived in Belarus
10:09
videoParatroopers show Challenger 2 tank in action for the first time
10:06
Girkin's arrest may anger some in Russian military and propagandists – UK intelligence
All News
Advertisement: