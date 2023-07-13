All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Lyudmyla Kichenok becomes first Ukrainian to win Wimbledon title, in mixed doubles

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 13 July 2023, 23:23
Lyudmyla Kichenok becomes first Ukrainian to win Wimbledon title, in mixed doubles
Lyudmyla Kichenok and Mate Pavić, Photo: BTU.ORG.UA

Lyudmyla Kichenok has become a Wimbledon champion, winning the mixed doubles tournament. The Ukrainian tennis player defeated the Belgian-Chinese pair Joran Vliegen and Yifan Xu in the final.

Source: Suspilne Sport

Details: Kichenok was the last Ukrainian tennis player to play at Wimbledon. Elina Svitolina had battled to reach the women's finals, but she was defeated by her Czech opponent Marketa Vondrousova.

Advertisement:

Kichenok, paired with Croatian Mate Pavic, defeated four rivals to get to the finals. In the semi-finals, the representatives of Ukraine and Croatia knocked out the British duo of Jonny O'Mara and Olivia Nicholls.

In the final, the Ukrainian-Croatian pair, seeded second, met Vliegen and Xu. This match, held on Centre Court, closed the day’s play at Wimbledon.

How the Wimbledon mixed doubles final unfolded:

  • In the first set, Kichenok and Pavic smashed their opponents' serve, taking the lead with a score of 4-3. The advantage gained was enough to win the set 6-4.
  • Kichenok and Pavic finished the second set on a tie-break. Neither of the pairs managed to break their rivals’ serve. 
  • In the tie-break, Kichenok and Pavic had two chances to end the match with the second set. However, they were unable to take advantage of them – instead, the Belgian and Chinese players snatched victory and pushed the match to a third set.
  • In the decisive set, the Ukrainian-Croatian duo made a break with the score at 4-3, and in the final game they earned the match point and won. The last victorious blow was inflicted by Kichenok.

The result of the Wimbledon mixed doubles final is as follows: Mate Pavic (Croatia)/Lyudmyla Kichenok (Ukraine) – Joran Vliegen  (Belgium)/Yifan Xu (China) 2-1 (6-4, 6-7, 6-3).

Kichenok has achieved the first victory by a Ukrainian tennis player at a WTA tournament in the mixed doubles. Before this, she had only won in doubles – eight titles.

This is also the first time a Ukrainian player has won at Wimbledon and the first victory by a Ukrainian player at a Grand Slam mixed doubles tournament in history.

It is, however, the second Grand Slam title won by Ukrainian tennis players. In 2008, Olena and Kateryna Bondarenko became the doubles champions at the Australian Open. There has been no final involving Ukrainian players since then.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: