All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Lyudmyla Kichenok becomes first Ukrainian to win Wimbledon title, in mixed doubles

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 13 July 2023, 23:23
Lyudmyla Kichenok becomes first Ukrainian to win Wimbledon title, in mixed doubles
Lyudmyla Kichenok and Mate Pavić, Photo: BTU.ORG.UA

Lyudmyla Kichenok has become a Wimbledon champion, winning the mixed doubles tournament. The Ukrainian tennis player defeated the Belgian-Chinese pair Joran Vliegen and Yifan Xu in the final.

Source: Suspilne Sport

Details: Kichenok was the last Ukrainian tennis player to play at Wimbledon. Elina Svitolina had battled to reach the women's finals, but she was defeated by her Czech opponent Marketa Vondrousova.

Kichenok, paired with Croatian Mate Pavic, defeated four rivals to get to the finals. In the semi-finals, the representatives of Ukraine and Croatia knocked out the British duo of Jonny O'Mara and Olivia Nicholls.

Advertisement:

In the final, the Ukrainian-Croatian pair, seeded second, met Vliegen and Xu. This match, held on Centre Court, closed the day’s play at Wimbledon.

How the Wimbledon mixed doubles final unfolded:

  • In the first set, Kichenok and Pavic smashed their opponents' serve, taking the lead with a score of 4-3. The advantage gained was enough to win the set 6-4.
  • Kichenok and Pavic finished the second set on a tie-break. Neither of the pairs managed to break their rivals’ serve. 
  • In the tie-break, Kichenok and Pavic had two chances to end the match with the second set. However, they were unable to take advantage of them – instead, the Belgian and Chinese players snatched victory and pushed the match to a third set.
  • In the decisive set, the Ukrainian-Croatian duo made a break with the score at 4-3, and in the final game they earned the match point and won. The last victorious blow was inflicted by Kichenok.

The result of the Wimbledon mixed doubles final is as follows: Mate Pavic (Croatia)/Lyudmyla Kichenok (Ukraine) – Joran Vliegen  (Belgium)/Yifan Xu (China) 2-1 (6-4, 6-7, 6-3).

Ukrainska Pravda is on Threads now

Kichenok has achieved the first victory by a Ukrainian tennis player at a WTA tournament in the mixed doubles. Before this, she had only won in doubles – eight titles.

This is also the first time a Ukrainian player has won at Wimbledon and the first victory by a Ukrainian player at a Grand Slam mixed doubles tournament in history.

It is, however, the second Grand Slam title won by Ukrainian tennis players. In 2008, Olena and Kateryna Bondarenko became the doubles champions at the Australian Open. There has been no final involving Ukrainian players since then.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

videoAmmunition storage points detonates in Crimea due to UAV attack; civilians evacuated

videoParatroopers show Challenger 2 tank in action for the first time

Putin believes he will be able to survive Ukraine – Blinken

Air defence downs all Shahed drones launched by Russia

ISW analyses why Kremlin is manipulating grain deal

Crimean Bridge is a Ukrainian target which should be neutralised – Zelenskyy

All News
RECENT NEWS
13:45
Russian man not jailed for his wife's murder because he fought against Ukraine
13:33
Number of children killed by war in Ukraine has increased – Prosecutor General's Office
13:18
Ryanair considers resuming flights to Ukraine by end of 2023
12:25
videoAmmunition storage points detonates in Crimea due to UAV attack; civilians evacuated
12:11
videoUkrainian Special Forces post video of them wiping out Russian equipment, storage points and dozens of soldiers
11:48
Russians to shut down nine more mines in Luhansk Oblast
10:52
US intelligence does not doubt Putin's words that nuclear weapons are already in Belarus
10:33
State Border Guard Service specifies how many Wagner fighters arrived in Belarus
10:09
videoParatroopers show Challenger 2 tank in action for the first time
10:06
Girkin's arrest may anger some in Russian military and propagandists – UK intelligence
All News
Advertisement: