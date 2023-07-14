Russian attack: Air defence systems down 6 Shahed drones in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, strike recorded in Kryvyi Rih

Russian forces attacked Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with drones at night. Defenders from Air Command Skhid (East) downed six Shahed drones, but strikes in Kryvyi Rih still occurred.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "However, it was not possible to destroy all air targets. The strike was recorded in Kryvyi Rih.

Municipal service was damaged. On its territory, one administrative building was destroyed, three more were damaged. Special equipment was broken."

Advertisement:

Details: Lysak added that a transport company and two two-storey residential buildings were also affected.

As a result, a 56-year-old man was wounded and will be treated at home.

In addition, Russian forces also attacked the Synelnykove district. They targeted the Velykomykhailivka hromada with artillery and damaged a warehouse, a private house and a power line (A hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.).

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!