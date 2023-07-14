Drone explosion near nuclear power plant in Russia's Kursk Oblast, another UAV downed in Voronezh

The government of Kursk Oblast of Russia has reported the crash and detonation of a drone near a nuclear power plant; three drones are also reported to have been downed on the outskirts of the city of Voronezh.

Source: Kursk Oblast Governor Roman Starovoit on Telegram; Voronezh Oblast Governor Alexander Gusev on Telegram

Details: The governor of the Kursk Oblast says that a drone crashed at night in the city of Kurchatov, where the nuclear power plant is located. According to him, "no critical facilities were damaged as a result of the drone's crash and subsequent detonation."

There were no civilian casualties. An apartment building was partially damaged.

Advertisement:

The governor of the Voronezh Oblast claims that air defence systems detected and destroyed three UAVs a few kilometres from Voronezh. There were no casualties or damage.

Background:

Local residents of the Russian city of Voronezh and the Kursk Oblast reported explosions on the evening of 13 July and the night of 13-14 July.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!