Drone explosion near nuclear power plant in Russia's Kursk Oblast, another UAV downed in Voronezh

Tetiana LozovenkoFriday, 14 July 2023, 09:30
Drone explosion near nuclear power plant in Russia's Kursk Oblast, another UAV downed in Voronezh

The government of Kursk Oblast of Russia has reported the crash and detonation of a drone near a nuclear power plant; three drones are also reported to have been downed on the outskirts of the city of Voronezh.

Source: Kursk Oblast Governor Roman Starovoit on Telegram; Voronezh Oblast Governor Alexander Gusev on Telegram

Details: The governor of the Kursk Oblast says that a drone crashed at night in the city of Kurchatov, where the nuclear power plant is located. According to him, "no critical facilities were damaged as a result of the drone's crash and subsequent detonation."

There were no civilian casualties. An apartment building was partially damaged.

The governor of the Voronezh Oblast claims that air defence systems detected and destroyed three UAVs a few kilometres from Voronezh. There were no casualties or damage.

Background

  • Local residents of the Russian city of Voronezh and the Kursk Oblast reported explosions on the evening of 13 July and the night of 13-14 July.

