All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Pentagon on counteroffensive: Ukraine's advance comes at cost of huge efforts

European PravdaFriday, 14 July 2023, 12:46
Pentagon on counteroffensive: Ukraine's advance comes at cost of huge efforts

The Pentagon commented on the claim that the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is taking place at a slower rate than expected.

Source: European Pravda, with reference to the briefing of Douglas Sims, the director of operations of the Joint Staff of the Pentagon

Quote from Sims: " They're using new equipment, and they're doing that all while being shot at and bombed, not to mention the... extensive mining that the Russians have put in place.  And so where they are gaining hundreds of meters a day, maybe a kilometer a day in some places, they're doing that at great cost in terms of effort.."

Advertisement:

 Details: He stressed that now, the Ukrainian soldiers are in the midst of fierce fighting.

According to him, the Ukrainian military conducts its counteroffensive operations "in excellent sequence on the battlefield." "It may not be at the speed that we would prefer...So this is hard warfare, it's in really tough terrain, it's under fire, and really, when you consider all of that, it's pretty remarkable".

Previously: NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg believes that predicting the course of a counteroffensive is impossible due to the "nature of war."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: