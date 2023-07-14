Putin decides to discuss enhanced protection of critical facilities at Security Council

At a meeting of the Russian Security Council, Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed discussing additional measures to protect critical facilities.

Source: The Kremlin

Quote from Putin: "We have several issues on our agenda today. The first is additional measures to protect critical facilities. There are two speakers; let's get started then."

Details: He was the first to give the floor to FSB Director Alexander Bortnikov.

It was not specified what exactly Bortnikov reported on.

Background: On 14 July, the authorities of Kursk Oblast of the Russian Federation announced the crash and detonation of a drone near the nuclear power plant; three drones were also reported to have been shot down on the outskirts of Voronezh.

