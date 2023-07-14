All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Putin decides to discuss enhanced protection of critical facilities at Security Council

Iryna BalachukFriday, 14 July 2023, 14:56
Putin decides to discuss enhanced protection of critical facilities at Security Council
VLADIMIR PUTIN. PHOTO: THE KREMLIN’S WEBSITE

At a meeting of the Russian Security Council, Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed discussing additional measures to protect critical facilities.

Source: The Kremlin

Quote from Putin: "We have several issues on our agenda today. The first is additional measures to protect critical facilities. There are two speakers; let's get started then."

Details: He was the first to give the floor to FSB Director Alexander Bortnikov.

Advertisement:

It was not specified what exactly Bortnikov reported on.

Background: On 14 July, the authorities of Kursk Oblast of the Russian Federation announced the crash and detonation of a drone near the nuclear power plant; three drones were also reported to have been shot down on the outskirts of Voronezh.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Ukrainska Pravda is on Threads now

Advertisement:

videoAmmunition storage points detonates in Crimea due to UAV attack; civilians evacuated

videoParatroopers show Challenger 2 tank in action for the first time

Putin believes he will be able to survive Ukraine – Blinken

Air defence downs all Shahed drones launched by Russia

ISW analyses why Kremlin is manipulating grain deal

Crimean Bridge is a Ukrainian target which should be neutralised – Zelenskyy

All News
RECENT NEWS
13:45
Russian man not jailed for his wife's murder because he fought against Ukraine
13:33
Number of children killed by war in Ukraine has increased – Prosecutor General's Office
13:18
Ryanair considers resuming flights to Ukraine by end of 2023
12:25
videoAmmunition storage points detonates in Crimea due to UAV attack; civilians evacuated
12:11
videoUkrainian Special Forces post video of them wiping out Russian equipment, storage points and dozens of soldiers
11:48
Russians to shut down nine more mines in Luhansk Oblast
10:52
US intelligence does not doubt Putin's words that nuclear weapons are already in Belarus
10:33
State Border Guard Service specifies how many Wagner fighters arrived in Belarus
10:09
videoParatroopers show Challenger 2 tank in action for the first time
10:06
Girkin's arrest may anger some in Russian military and propagandists – UK intelligence
All News
Advertisement: