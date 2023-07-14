All Sections
Ukrainian border guards post video of them downing Shahed drones during a thunderstorm

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 14 July 2023, 22:23
Ukrainian border guards post video of them downing Shahed drones during a thunderstorm
SCREENSHOT

Ukrainian border guards have posted a video of them downing Iranian kamikaze drones released by Russia in thunderstorm conditions.

Source: State Border Guard Service on Facebook

Quote: "Russian drones are met by nature with a storm, and with crushing fire by border guards."

Details: It is reported that on the night of 14 July, in the midst of a raging thunderstorm, border guards recorded an assault UAV moving in their direction.

The border guards opened fire from small arms and masterfully destroyed the Iranian drone over the sea.

"The moment the Shahed was shot down did not make it in the video, but the result is still impressive," the State Border Guard Service added.

Earlier: The Russians attacked Ukraine with 17 Iranian-made Shahed assault drones, 16 of them were destroyed by air defence.

