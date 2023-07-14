All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian border guards post video of them downing Shahed drones during a thunderstorm

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 14 July 2023, 22:23
Ukrainian border guards post video of them downing Shahed drones during a thunderstorm
SCREENSHOT

Ukrainian border guards have posted a video of them downing Iranian kamikaze drones released by Russia in thunderstorm conditions.

Source: State Border Guard Service on Facebook

Quote: "Russian drones are met by nature with a storm, and with crushing fire by border guards."

Details: It is reported that on the night of 14 July, in the midst of a raging thunderstorm, border guards recorded an assault UAV moving in their direction.

Advertisement:

The border guards opened fire from small arms and masterfully destroyed the Iranian drone over the sea.

"The moment the Shahed was shot down did not make it in the video, but the result is still impressive," the State Border Guard Service added.

Ukrainska Pravda is on Threads now

Earlier: The Russians attacked Ukraine with 17 Iranian-made Shahed assault drones, 16 of them were destroyed by air defence.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

videoAmmunition storage points detonates in Crimea due to UAV attack; civilians evacuated

videoParatroopers show Challenger 2 tank in action for the first time

Putin believes he will be able to survive Ukraine – Blinken

Air defence downs all Shahed drones launched by Russia

ISW analyses why Kremlin is manipulating grain deal

Crimean Bridge is a Ukrainian target which should be neutralised – Zelenskyy

All News
RECENT NEWS
13:45
Russian man not jailed for his wife's murder because he fought against Ukraine
13:33
Number of children killed by war in Ukraine has increased – Prosecutor General's Office
13:18
Ryanair considers resuming flights to Ukraine by end of 2023
12:25
videoAmmunition storage points detonates in Crimea due to UAV attack; civilians evacuated
12:11
videoUkrainian Special Forces post video of them wiping out Russian equipment, storage points and dozens of soldiers
11:48
Russians to shut down nine more mines in Luhansk Oblast
10:52
US intelligence does not doubt Putin's words that nuclear weapons are already in Belarus
10:33
State Border Guard Service specifies how many Wagner fighters arrived in Belarus
10:09
videoParatroopers show Challenger 2 tank in action for the first time
10:06
Girkin's arrest may anger some in Russian military and propagandists – UK intelligence
All News
Advertisement: