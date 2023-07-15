Russia attacks Sumy Oblast with 110 explosions, damaging houses and agricultural machinery

Over the course of the past 24 hours, Russian forces have carried out 18 attacks on the border of Ukraine’s Sumy Oblast, and 110 explosions were observed.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Details: Nova Sloboda, Khotin, Krasnopillia, Seredyna-Buda, Esman, Druzhba, Hkukhiv and Bilopillia hromadas came under Russian fire [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.].

Advertisement:

The Russians deployed artillery to attack Nova Sloboda hromada (12 explosions). Two houses were damaged by an artillery shell. There was also shelling from mortars (17 explosions).

Khotin hromada came under mortar fire (16 explosions). Two combine harvesters and two tractors owned by a private agricultural company were damaged in one of the attacks.

Krasnopillia hromada came under mortar fire as well (10 explosions), and artillery fire (one explosion).

The Russians deployed mortars to attack Seredyna-Buda hromada (16 explosions). Three residential buildings were damaged in the shelling.

The invaders deployed multiple-launch rocket systems to attack Druzhba hromada (5 explosions).

Hlukhiv hromada came under mortar shelling (18 explosions).

The Russians used AGS grenade launchers to attack Bilopillia hromada (6 explosions).

Esman hromada came under mortar fire (3 explosions).

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!