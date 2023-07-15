All Sections
Latvia to hand over 11 more cars confiscated from drunk drivers to Ukraine

Olha HlushchenkoSaturday, 15 July 2023, 05:48
photo: Zemgales reģionālā televīzija

The government of Latvia has decided to hand over another 11 cars confiscated from drunk drivers to Ukraine free of charge.

Source: LSM.lv, citing Ināra Solosteja, head of the Procurement and State Property Department of the State Revenue Service 

Details: According to the government's decision, 11 cars will be delivered to the military administration of the city of Kherson, the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, the Arbuzynka village council in Mykolaiv Oblast, the Military Medical Academy of Ukraine and the State Border Service of Ukraine.

The confiscated cars include a 2001 Mercedes Benz, a 2006 BMW 535, a 2007 Mazda 3 and a 2009 Volvo XC60. The total approximate cost of these 11 cars is about EUR 40,000.

According to Solosteja, out of every 100 confiscated cars, about 70 go to Ukraine.

Background: In March, the government of Latvia decided to hand over eight cars confiscated in the country from drunk drivers to Ukraine free of charge.

