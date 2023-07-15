All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Latvia to hand over 11 more cars confiscated from drunk drivers to Ukraine

Olha HlushchenkoSaturday, 15 July 2023, 05:48
Latvia to hand over 11 more cars confiscated from drunk drivers to Ukraine
photo: Zemgales reģionālā televīzija

The government of Latvia has decided to hand over another 11 cars confiscated from drunk drivers to Ukraine free of charge.

Source: LSM.lv, citing Ināra Solosteja, head of the Procurement and State Property Department of the State Revenue Service 

Details: According to the government's decision, 11 cars will be delivered to the military administration of the city of Kherson, the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, the Arbuzynka village council in Mykolaiv Oblast, the Military Medical Academy of Ukraine and the State Border Service of Ukraine.

Advertisement:

The confiscated cars include a 2001 Mercedes Benz, a 2006 BMW 535, a 2007 Mazda 3 and a 2009 Volvo XC60. The total approximate cost of these 11 cars is about EUR 40,000.

According to Solosteja, out of every 100 confiscated cars, about 70 go to Ukraine.

Background: In March, the government of Latvia decided to hand over eight cars confiscated in the country from drunk drivers to Ukraine free of charge.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: