Russia's Federal Security Service claims it prevented murder of propagandist Simonyan and Sobchak

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 15 July 2023, 13:38
Russia's Federal Security Service claims it prevented murder of propagandist Simonyan and Sobchak
UKRAINSKA PRAVDA COLLAGE

The Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation (FSB) has claimed that it prevented the preparation of the murder of Margarita Simonyan, Russian propagandist and Ksenia Sobchak by the Ukrainian secret services.

Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency RIA Novosti

Details: The Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation reported that "neo-Nazis from the Paragraph 88 grouping" had been allegedly detained in Moscow and Ryazan Oblast, who "carried out intelligence at the addresses of work and residence of Simonyan and Sobchak".

A Kalashnikov assault rifle with rounds, rubber batons, knives, brass knuckles and handcuffs were seized from the detainees.

Russians told the FSB that they allegedly prepared attempts "on the instructions of the Security Service of Ukraine" for a reward of RUB 1.5 million (about US$16,620) for each murder.

Background:

Advertisement:
  • On 2 April, in the centre of the Russian city of St Petersburg, an explosion occurred in a cafe previously owned by Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of the Wagner Private Military Company, killing "military commander" Vladlen Tatarsky and injuring 30 other people. Later, a video of the last seconds before Tatarsky's murder was released.

Advertisement: