Video released capturing moments before the explosion that killed Russian military blogger in St Petersburg

A video has been circulating in Russian media capturing the moments before the explosion in a St Petersburg cafe that killed Russian propagandist Vladlen Tatarsky.

Source: RBK (Russian Business Consulting), a Russian news media, referring to the video shared by a cafe-goer

Details: The video shows Tatarsky calling Darya Trepova, the young woman suspected of his murder, Nastya as she hands him a bust and takes a seat not far from him. This takes place moments before the explosion.

Russian media reported that the cafe-goer who filmed the video said that around five minutes passed between the moment when Trepova handed Tatarsky the bust and the explosion. During this time, Tatarsky started answering a question from the audience. The person who filmed the video redacted it, cutting this part out.

The video then shows the moments after the explosion: Trepova is seen leaving the cafe and pausing by the entrance.

З'явилося відео останніх секунд перед ліквідацією Татарського – росЗМІ pic.twitter.com/afN4OMjaYC — Українська правда ✌ (@ukrpravda_news) April 3, 2023

Background:

On 2 April, an explosion occurred in a cafe in the centre of St Petersburg that had previously belonged to Yevgeny Prigozhin, owner of the Wagner Group Private Military Company, killing "war correspondent" (military blogger) Vladlen Tatarsky and injuring 30 other people.

Russian security forces have supposedly detained Darya Trepova, a resident of St Petersburg, on suspicion of murdering propagandist Vladlen Tatarsky. However, media outlets are reporting that the search for her is ongoing.

Analysts at the Institute for the Study of War have suggested that forces inside Russia may have been involved in Tatarsky’s murder, and it could have been a "warning" meant for Prigozhin.

Russia's National Anti-Terrorist Committee has accused the Ukrainian security services and supporters of Alexei Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation of murdering collaborator and propagandist Maxim Fomin, aka Vladlen Tatarsky, who called himself a "war correspondent".

