All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Wagner Group expands its influence in Belarus with Lukashenko's support

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 15 July 2023, 15:57
Wagner Group expands its influence in Belarus with Lukashenko's support
PHOTO: NATIONAL RESISTANCE CENTER

The National Resistance Center has reported that the Wagner Private Military Company (PMC) continues "occupying Belarus", enjoying the support from dictator Alexander Lukashenko.

Source: National Resistance Center

Quote: "Information received from the Belarusian underground says that the Wagner PMC is expanding its sphere of influence in Belarus, receiving full support from the current autocratic regime of Aleksander Lukashenko."

Details: Ukraine's Special Operations Forces has confirmed the arrival of about 240 people, 40 trucks and a large amount of weapons in Asipovichy, Mogilev Oblast.

Advertisement:

The National Resistance Center noted that the group’s quarters are located 20 kilometres from Asipovichy.

Background:

  • On the morning of 15 July, Belarusian activists reported that a large convoy of cars and trucks with the licence plates of the so-called "DPR/LPR" ("Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics") with the Wagner PMC fighters inside arrived in Belarus.
  • The State Border Service of Ukraine confirmed the appearance of separate groups of the Wagner PMC in Belarus; Ukrainian law enforcement officers will monitor their steps.
  • On 14 July, the mercenaries of the Wagner Group, owned by Yevgeny Prigozhin, have begun training the territorial troops as instructors in Belarus.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Ukrainska Pravda is on Threads now

Advertisement:

Crimean Bridge is a Ukrainian target which should be neutralised – Zelenskyy

Ukrainian Intelligence Chief's famous "divided Russia" map is being auctioned off

Russian security services arrest Russian pro-war nationalist and Putin critic Igor Girkin

Ukraine's Defence Ministry proudly demonstrates Ukraine-made drones and denies having no orders

Johnson on Prystaiko's dismissal: He was great ambassador

Zelenskyy wants to create Silicon Valley in Crimea

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:30
First street renamed after Zelenskyy in UK
23:04
US Secretary of State hopes Türkiye can bring Russia back to the Grain Initiative
22:56
Poland to summon Russian ambassador after Putin's rant about Stalin and Polish lands
22:27
Crimean Bridge is a Ukrainian target which should be neutralised – Zelenskyy
21:47
Bulgaria to provide Ukraine with about 100 armoured personnel carriers
21:40
Ukraine plans to bring a number of new agricultural goods to Chinese market by end of this year
21:38
Russians strike New-York in Donetsk Oblast, local residents wounded
21:37
Ukrainian Intelligence Chief's famous "divided Russia" map is being auctioned off
21:30
European Commission commends "amazing pace" of Ukrainian reforms
21:26
Zelenskyy discusses Grain Agreement with Erdoğan
All News
Advertisement: