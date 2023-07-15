All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Wagner Group expands its influence in Belarus with Lukashenko's support

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 15 July 2023, 15:57
Wagner Group expands its influence in Belarus with Lukashenko's support
PHOTO: NATIONAL RESISTANCE CENTER

The National Resistance Center has reported that the Wagner Private Military Company (PMC) continues "occupying Belarus", enjoying the support from dictator Alexander Lukashenko.

Source: National Resistance Center

Quote: "Information received from the Belarusian underground says that the Wagner PMC is expanding its sphere of influence in Belarus, receiving full support from the current autocratic regime of Aleksander Lukashenko."

Advertisement:

Details: Ukraine's Special Operations Forces has confirmed the arrival of about 240 people, 40 trucks and a large amount of weapons in Asipovichy, Mogilev Oblast.

The National Resistance Center noted that the group’s quarters are located 20 kilometres from Asipovichy.

Background:

  • On the morning of 15 July, Belarusian activists reported that a large convoy of cars and trucks with the licence plates of the so-called "DPR/LPR" ("Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics") with the Wagner PMC fighters inside arrived in Belarus.
  • The State Border Service of Ukraine confirmed the appearance of separate groups of the Wagner PMC in Belarus; Ukrainian law enforcement officers will monitor their steps.
  • On 14 July, the mercenaries of the Wagner Group, owned by Yevgeny Prigozhin, have begun training the territorial troops as instructors in Belarus.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: