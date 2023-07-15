Wagner Group expands its influence in Belarus with Lukashenko's support

The National Resistance Center has reported that the Wagner Private Military Company (PMC) continues "occupying Belarus", enjoying the support from dictator Alexander Lukashenko.

Source: National Resistance Center

Quote: "Information received from the Belarusian underground says that the Wagner PMC is expanding its sphere of influence in Belarus, receiving full support from the current autocratic regime of Aleksander Lukashenko."

Advertisement:

Details: Ukraine's Special Operations Forces has confirmed the arrival of about 240 people, 40 trucks and a large amount of weapons in Asipovichy, Mogilev Oblast.

The National Resistance Center noted that the group’s quarters are located 20 kilometres from Asipovichy.

Background:

On the morning of 15 July, Belarusian activists reported that a large convoy of cars and trucks with the licence plates of the so-called "DPR/LPR" ("Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics") with the Wagner PMC fighters inside arrived in Belarus.

The State Border Service of Ukraine confirmed the appearance of separate groups of the Wagner PMC in Belarus; Ukrainian law enforcement officers will monitor their steps.

On 14 July, the mercenaries of the Wagner Group, owned by Yevgeny Prigozhin, have begun training the territorial troops as instructors in Belarus.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!