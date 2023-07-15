Explosion reported in Zaporizhzhia

The sound of an explosion was heard in Zaporizhzhia during an air-raid alert.

Source: Suspilne

Quote: "In Zaporizhzhia, the sound of an explosion is heard, correspondents of Suspilne (Ukraine's public broadcaster) report."

Background: The Air Force announced the takeoff of two Tu-22M3 long-range bombers from Russia, which means the danger of cruise missile launches. An air-ride warning was issued in half of the territory of Ukraine.

Subsequently, the Air Force reported that missiles were flying towards Zaporizhzhia.

