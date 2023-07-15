Sounds of explosions heard in Sumy

The sounds of explosions could be heard in the city of Sumy on the evening of 15 July, with no air raid warning at the time.

Source: Suspilne, Ukraine's public broadcaster

Quote: "Sounds of explosions have been heard in Sumy, as reported by our correspondents".

Details: No air raid warning was issued in Sumy Oblast at the time of the explosions. The cause of the explosions is currently unknown.

Later, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported that "all the [relevant] services were working" and "details were being clarified".

Quote: "Dear residents of Sumy! Please stay calm. All [relevant] services are working. Details are being clarified! Wait for official information".

Background: Earlier on Saturday, 15 July, an explosion could be heard in Zaporizhzhia during an air raid warning.

