The Armed Forces of Ukraine killed 470 Russian soldiers and destroyed 4 tanks, 8 armoured vehicles, 31 artillery systems and 2 air defence systems on 18 July.

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces from 24 February 2022 to 19 July 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 239,480 (+470) military personnel;

4,123 (+4) tanks;

8,059 (+8) armoured combat vehicles;

4,573 (+31) artillery systems;

689 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;

430 (+2) air defence systems;

315 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

310 (+0) helicopters;

3,885 (+46) operational-tactical UAVs;

1,279 (+6) cruise missiles;

18 (+0) ships/boats;

7,105 (+19) vehicles and tankers;

683 (+6) special vehicles.

The data is being confirmed.

