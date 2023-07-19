Russia lost 470 soldiers, 2 air defence systems and 31 artillery systems on 18 July
Wednesday, 19 July 2023, 08:31
The Armed Forces of Ukraine killed 470 Russian soldiers and destroyed 4 tanks, 8 armoured vehicles, 31 artillery systems and 2 air defence systems on 18 July.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces from 24 February 2022 to 19 July 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 239,480 (+470) military personnel;
- 4,123 (+4) tanks;
- 8,059 (+8) armoured combat vehicles;
- 4,573 (+31) artillery systems;
- 689 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 430 (+2) air defence systems;
- 315 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 310 (+0) helicopters;
- 3,885 (+46) operational-tactical UAVs;
- 1,279 (+6) cruise missiles;
- 18 (+0) ships/boats;
- 7,105 (+19) vehicles and tankers;
- 683 (+6) special vehicles.
The data is being confirmed.
