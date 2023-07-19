Red Cross of Belarus admits stealing children from Ukraine

The Belarusian Red Cross has confirmed that it is taking part in "exporting" Ukrainian children from the occupied territories to Belarus.

Source: Belarusian publication Zerkalo with reference to the statement of Dmitry Shevtsov, the chairman of the Belarusian Red Cross, during a trip to Donbas, which was broadcast on the Belarus 1 TV channel

Quote from Shevtsov: "I was outraged to the core by the fact that people, I think, because their minds are corrupted, or they think doing so makes sense, accused Belarus of kidnapping children who come to us for rehabilitation. And to be honest, the fact is that the Belarusian Red Cross has taken an active part in this – and is taking, and will continue to do so."

Details: Shevtsov said this to Belarusian television during a trip to the occupied territories of Ukraine.

He claims that he came there to "show everyone" and convince those who accuse Belarus of child abduction of the opposite. Shevtsov says that "he cannot allow damage to the image of the country, the Belarusian Red Cross and the entire Red Cross Movement."

The Zerkalo publication reports that during its preious trip to the occupied Ukrainian territories, Shevtsov was seen in camouflage with the letter Z (the symbol of Ruscism and Russia's aggression in Ukraine) on it. However, the Red Cross charter requires members of the organisation to remain neutral. The International Committee of the Red Cross said it was studying the incident.

Background:

In June, the Belarusian Red Cross reported more than 700 children from Ukraine.

Earlier, the Belarusian opposition reported that more than 2,000 Ukrainian children were deported to Belarus. According to them, Lukashenko personally signs documents related to the commission of a war crime.

