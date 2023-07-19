All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Red Cross of Belarus admits stealing children from Ukraine

Tetiana LozovenkoWednesday, 19 July 2023, 12:19
Red Cross of Belarus admits stealing children from Ukraine

The Belarusian Red Cross has confirmed that it is taking part in "exporting" Ukrainian children from the occupied territories to Belarus.

Source: Belarusian publication Zerkalo with reference to the statement of Dmitry Shevtsov, the chairman of the Belarusian Red Cross, during a trip to Donbas, which was broadcast on the Belarus 1 TV channel 

Quote from Shevtsov: "I was outraged to the core by the fact that people, I think, because their minds are corrupted, or they think doing so makes sense, accused Belarus of kidnapping children who come to us for rehabilitation. And to be honest, the fact is that the Belarusian Red Cross has taken an active part in this – and is taking, and will continue to do so."

Details: Shevtsov said this to Belarusian television during a trip to the occupied territories of Ukraine.

Advertisement:

He claims that he came there to "show everyone" and convince those who accuse Belarus of child abduction of the opposite. Shevtsov says that "he cannot allow damage to the image of the country, the Belarusian Red Cross and the entire Red Cross Movement."

The Zerkalo publication reports that during its preious trip to the occupied Ukrainian territories, Shevtsov was seen in camouflage  with the letter Z (the symbol of Ruscism and Russia's aggression in Ukraine) on it. However, the Red Cross charter requires members of the organisation to remain neutral. The International Committee of the Red Cross said it was studying the incident.

Background: 

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

  • In June, the Belarusian Red Cross reported more than 700 children from Ukraine.
  • Earlier, the Belarusian opposition reported that more than 2,000 Ukrainian children were deported to Belarus. According to them, Lukashenko personally signs documents related to the commission of a war crime.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

photo, videoRussians strike apartment building and building of Security Service in Dnipro

documentUkrainian fencer gets automatically qualified for Olympics

Almost 80% of Ukrainians consider all Russians responsible for war

updated from 11:56, video, photoGrenade explodes in Odesa's Trade Union House, killing one person

Russia significantly reduces aviation activity on Friday – Ukraine's Air Force

photo"We do not believe that Russia will hesitate to return": Zelenskyy delivers address on Statehood Day

All News
RECENT NEWS
01:10
Russians suddenly block traffic on Crimean Bridge
23:54
photoNorwegian city mayor cycles to Ukraine and raises US$14,500 for Armed Forces
23:41
Four stamps in support of Ukraine presented in Italy
23:37
updatedNine people injured in Russian attack on multi-storey building in Dnipro
23:14
Finland to develop a national plan for Ukraine's recovery
23:08
Attack on Dnipro: city authorities report no casualties, fire extinguished
22:40
Greece to help restore Odesa landmarks damaged by Russian attacks
22:31
FIE overrules disqualification of Ukrainian fencer: Kharlan can compete at World Championships
21:39
photo, videoRussians strike apartment building and building of Security Service in Dnipro
21:15
updatedAir-raid warning was announced throughout Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: