Huge craters and fires: Ukraine's Armed Forces and rescue workers show consequences of attack on Odesa Oblast

The military and rescue workers showed the consequences of a powerful combined Russian attack on Odesa Oblast on 19 July.

Source: Operational Command Pivden (South), State Emergency Service

Details: Russia attacked Ukraine's south with a powerful combination of missiles and kamikaze drones.

There were strikes on the territory of the port of Odesa; a crater was formed in Odesa from a missile fall; warehouses with tobacco and fireworks were attacked; tourist bases and hotels were damaged in the region, and 12 people sought medical help.

