Huge craters and fires: Ukraine's Armed Forces and rescue workers show consequences of attack on Odesa Oblast

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 19 July 2023, 12:51
Huge craters and fires: Ukraine's Armed Forces and rescue workers show consequences of attack on Odesa Oblast
PHOTO OF THE STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE

The military and rescue workers showed the consequences of a powerful combined Russian attack on Odesa Oblast on 19 July.

Source: Operational Command Pivden (South), State Emergency Service
Details: Russia attacked Ukraine's south with a powerful combination of missiles and kamikaze drones.

There were strikes on the territory of the port of Odesa; a crater was formed in Odesa from a missile fall; warehouses with tobacco and fireworks were attacked; tourist bases and hotels were damaged in the region, and 12 people sought medical help.

Photos of Operational Command Pivden (South) and rescue workers and videos of the State Emergency Service may be found below.

Advertisement: